Corsair Launches 32-inch 4K 144 Hz Monitor With HDMI 2.1 for $999

Corsair launched its first gaming monitor, the Xeneon 32QHD165, last year. Now, the company has expanded the Xeneon lineup with two new models: the 32UHD144 and 32QHD240. Conveniently, those model names tell you all the core specs, and these could join our list of the best gaming monitors.



The Xeneon 32UHD144 and Xeneon 32QHD240 are 32-inch monitors with IPS quantum dot displays. The monitors, which carry the DisplayHDR 600 badge, flaunt features such as 100% sRGB, 100% Adobe RGB, and 98% DCI-P3 color gamut coverage. Brightness goes up to 600 nits on the Xeneon 32UHD144. The Xeneon gaming monitors support AMD FreeSync Premium and are compatible with Nvidia G-Sync. The main difference is the panel specifications.



The Xeneon 32UHD144 offers a 4K resolution (3840x2160) with a 144 Hz refresh rate, whereas the Xeneon 32QHD240 checks in with a 2560x1440 resolution and 240 Hz refresh rate. Both models flaunt 1ms MPRT response times. Your choice comes down to higher pixel density or a higher refresh rate. Connectivity options are identical on the Xeneon 32UHD144 and Xeneon 32QHD240. You receive two USB-C, two HDMI 2.1 ports, and a DisplayPort 1.4 output. The integrated USB 3.1 hub supports charging while providing two extra USB Type-A ports and a 3.5mm audio output.

The Xeneon 32UHD144 and Xeneon 32QHD240 have ultra-thin bezels, making them perfect for multi-monitor setups. They support tilt adjustments between - 5 degrees and 20 degrees in terms of ergonomics. Height adjustments vary between models. The Xeneon 32UHD144 allows up to 110mm, while the Xeneon 32QHD240 goes up to 68mm. The sturdy aluminum stand ensures the monitor stays in place on your desk, or you can mount it to a monitor arm via the 100mm VESA mount.



The Xeneon 32UHD144 costs $999 with the stand and $899 without the stand. The Xeneon 32QHD240 on the other hand sells for $699, and the stand-less variant retails for $649. It's nice that Corsair offers both options, allowing you to save up to $100 if you already have plans to mount the monitor to a monitor arm and won't have any use for the stand.



Corsair backs the Xeneon 32UHD144 and Xeneon 32QHD240 with a three-year warranty and a zero dead pixel guarantee. The latter means that Corsair will replace your monitor during its warranty period if it has one or more bright pixels or six or more dark subpixels.