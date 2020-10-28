New Corsair MP400 1TB SSD is $119 at Newegg

Black Friday is less than a month away, and we're already busy rounding up deals on tech. Manufacturers are dropping prices and we're sifting through them to find you the best offers. On top of our general round-ups, we also have pages dedicated to finding the best deals on SSDs and other specific hardware.
Today we're highlighting a deal on Corsair's new Force MP400 SSD. We published our Corsair Force MP400 review just a couple of weeks ago, as it was only released last month. We rated it pretty highly, too, and now you can get it for $119 at Newegg.
Corsair MP400 M.2 2280 1TB: was $136, now $119 @Newegg
This internal SSD has an M.2 form factor and a 1TB storage capacity. It's currently discounted to $119 from $136. Check out our Corsair Force MP400 review to see what it's all about.View Deal
This SSD packs a lot of storage in a tiny package. This offer is for the 1TB edition which features an M.2 2280 form factor.
Under ideal conditions, the read/write speeds can get as fast as 3480/1880 MBps. The drive requires a Gen 3 PCIe x4 NVMe interface, so you may want to double-check your motherboard for compatibility. According to the specs, this drive was designed with high-density 3D QLC NAND technology.
Check out the Corsair Force MP400 product page on Amazon for more specs, details and checkout options.