The Corsair One Gets Updated With Ryzen 5000 and Rocket Lake Core Processors

Corsair has just announced two all-new models of its Corsair One pre-built, named the a200 and i200. Both models will be upgraded with the latest hardware from Intel, AMD, and Nvidia.

Despite measuring in at just 12 liter's, Corsair promises an uncompromised desktop experience with the Corsair One. Thanks to dual liquid cooling solutions for both the CPU and GPU, you can expect high performance out of the system's components.

You also get the same amount of I/O as you would on a standard computer tower, with the front panel including a 3.5mm audio jack, two USB 3.0 ports and a single USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port.

Meanwhile, the rear I/O will change depending on which model you choose, but either way, you will get the same amount of connectivity as you would on a standard mini ITX desktop, so expect plenty of display outputs, and plenty of USB ports as well as WiFi 6.

Corsair One a200 & i200 Specifications a200 i200 CPU: Up to a Ryzen 9 5900X Up to a Core i9-11900K Motherboard: AMD B550 Mini-ITX Board Intel Z490 Memory: Up to 32GB Up to 32GB Graphics Card: GeForce RTX 3080 GeForce RTX 3080 SSD: Up to a 1TB NVME Gen 4.0 Drive Up to a 1TB NVME Gen 4.0 Drive Hard Drive: Up to 2TB Up to 2TB Power Supply 750W 80 Plus Platinum 750W 80 Plus Platinum

The a200 will be based on AMD's latest hardware and will come with a B550 chipset motherboard and your choice of a Ryzen 5 5600X, Ryzen 7 5800X, or Ryzen 9 5900X. You will also get up to 32GB of RAM, up to 3TB of SSD and hard disk storage, and a 750W SFX PSU.

The i200 on the other hand will feature Intel's latest Rocket Lake platform, powered by a Z490 motherboard and up to a Core i9-11900K. The memory, storage, and PSU configuration remain the same here as is on the a200.

Both models will also be getting an RTX 3080 for graphics horsepower featuring a massive 10240 CUDA cores and 12GB of GDDR6X, all in a form factor measuring just 12 liters.



Corsair is currently listing a model of the a200 at $3,799.99 and the i200 at $3,599.99, though it's possible there may be more options later.

The Corsair One has been one of the most compact high-performance PCs you can buy on the market today, so it's great to see Corsair updating the chassis with the latest CPUs and GPUs, and we expect to see it in ours labs soon.