Small but Fiesty: Corsair SF450 Platinum SFX Power Supply Drops to $70

The Corsair SF450 (CP-9020181-NA) is a SFX power supply, which means it only measures 100 x 63 x 125mm (W x L x D). The unit is rated with a capacity of 450W, 80Plus Platinum efficiency rating and employs Japanese-made 105 degrees Celsius capacitors. Like any high-quality power supply, the Corsair SF450 comes with a bounty of protection circuits, including OVP (Over Voltage Protection), UVP (Under Voltage Protection), SCP (Short Circuit Protection), OTP (Over Temperature Protection) and OPP (Over Power Protection).

The Corsair SF450 employs a 92mm cooling fan to keep the power supply's operating temperatures under control. The rifle bearing fan is certified for 100,000 MTBF (mean time between failures) hours. It has a maximum speed of 3,950 RPM but features Corsair's Zero RPM Fan Mode, meaning the fan doesn't spin at low and medium loads unless required.

The power supply flaunts a fully modular design, which facilitates cable management, which also helps keep the cable clutter to a minimum. Corsair bundles premium, sleeved black cables with the SF450, so you don't have to spend extra to make your power cables look awesome. A SFX-to-ATX bracket is also included in the event that you to use the SF450 in a larger PC case.

Corsair backs the SF450 power supply with a limited seven-year warranty.

Should You Buy This Power Supply?

