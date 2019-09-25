Small but Fiesty: Corsair SF450 Platinum SFX Power Supply Drops to $70

by

Credit: CorsairCredit: Corsair

Once you go SFF (small form factor), you don't go back. If you're looking for a high-performance SFX power supply, the Corsair SF450 is down to $69.99 from its usual $99.99 price tag.

The Corsair SF450 (CP-9020181-NA) is a SFX power supply, which means it only measures 100 x 63 x 125mm (W x L x D). The unit is rated with a capacity of 450W, 80Plus Platinum efficiency rating and employs Japanese-made 105 degrees Celsius capacitors. Like any high-quality power supply, the Corsair SF450 comes with a bounty of protection circuits, including OVP (Over Voltage Protection), UVP (Under Voltage Protection), SCP (Short Circuit Protection), OTP (Over Temperature Protection) and OPP (Over Power Protection).

The Corsair SF450 employs a 92mm cooling fan to keep the power supply's operating temperatures under control. The rifle bearing fan is certified for 100,000 MTBF (mean time between failures) hours. It has a maximum speed of 3,950 RPM but features Corsair's Zero RPM Fan Mode, meaning the fan doesn't spin at low and medium loads unless required.

The power supply flaunts a fully modular design, which facilitates cable management, which also helps keep the cable clutter to a minimum. Corsair bundles premium, sleeved black cables with the SF450, so you don't have to spend extra to make your power cables look awesome. A SFX-to-ATX bracket is also included in the event that you to use the SF450 in a larger PC case.

Corsair backs the SF450 power supply with a limited seven-year warranty.

Should You Buy This Power Supply?

We highly recommend you check out our in-depth Corsair SF450 review before opening your wallet. You can also review our Best Power Supplies of 2019 guide for help. 

You'd Also Like

About the author
Zhiye Liu
Read more
Most Popular
  1. Grab This AMD Dual-Core AM4 APU for Just $4.90
  2. AMD Threadripper 1920X Hits All-Time Low $199.99
  3. Spice up Your PC With Three Corsair LL120 RGB Fans for $75
Edition
Subscribe to our newsletter
Company
Resources
Other Purch sites
  • © 2019 Purch All Rights Reserved.