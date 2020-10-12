Corsair Vengeance LPX 32GB (2x16GB) 3200MHz Now $109.99

Adding an SSD or more RAM to your machine is a quick and easy boost for gaming and productivity. With early Prime Day hardware deals already upon us, we've found a great price on high-speed 32GB RAM that will give your rig a quick upgrade.

It may not be bejewelled in RGB but the Corsair Vengeance LPX 32GB kit is plenty of RAM for your cost effective build.

Corsair Vengeance LPX 32GB (2x16GB) 3200MHz was $130 now $109.99 via Amazon. With an RRP of $159.99 and prices typically around $158.99 on Newegg, this deal will save you up to $50.View Deal

The Corsair Vengeance LPX are optimized for AMD motherboards and run at 3200 MHz. Measuring only 1.3 inches (34mm) tall they will fit easily into a build where space is at a premium.