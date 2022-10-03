Cougar Cratus: Exotic Tempered Glass Case, and Lots of Tubes

Cougar has released a new exotic tempered glass computer chassis known as the Cratus. This case offers a very striking case architecture, employing the use of tubular runs for the case's structural foundation. This along with an open air design give the case a striking look of performance and aggression - akin to that of a muscle car.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Cougar ) (Image credit: Cougar ) (Image credit: Cougar )

The design, combined with tempered glass covers on the front, top and sides of the case, show off as much of the internals as possible. At the same time, airflow is completely unimpeded, largely due to the numerous gaping holes surrounding the chassis. So any high end internals should keep their cool even under high performance.

The case supports the largest computer hardware you can think of in the computer industry today, including E-ATX motherboards and 460mm graphics cards (which should include Nvidia's upcoming RTX 4090.) If storage is a concern, the case offers a selection slots / spaces for up to three 2.5 inch and two 3.5 inch drives.

Motherboard Support Mini ITX / Micro ATX / ATX / CEB / E-ATX I/O Panel Type C 3.1 x 1, USB 3.0 x 4, 4 Pole Headset Audio Jack x1, RGB Button Drive Bays 2 x 3.5 Inch 3 x 2.5 Inch Max. Graphics Card Length 460 (mm) / 18.1 (in) without fans and radiator at M/B side 325 (mm) / 12.8 (in) with fans and radiator at M/B side Max. CPU Cooler Height 190 (mm) Air Cooling Support Front 120mm x 2 / 140mm x 2 (120mm ARGB fan x 2 pre-installed) Top 120mm x 3 / 140mm x 2 M/B Side 120mm x 3 Rear 120mm x 1 (120mm ARGB fan x 1 pre-installed) Maximun Number of Fans 9 Water Cooling Support Front 280mm / 240mm / 140mm / 120mm Top 360mm / 280mm / 240mm / 140mm / 120mm M/B Side 360mm / 240mm / 120mm Dimensions (WxHxD) 283 x 636 x 635 (mm)

Cooling is key for any PC, and the case also features a plethora of radiator options, including radiator sizes of up to 360mm at the top, up to 280mm in the front, and up to 360mm radiators on the side. This large array of radiator support also applies to fans, with support for three 120mm fans on the sides and top, and up to two 120mm fans on the front. Plus one rear 120mm fan. Alternatively the front and top mounts can also house twin 140mm fans if needed. The case comes with three RGB fans to compliment the tempered glass side panels

If RGB is your thing, then you are well catered for as Cratus features an integrated RGB light bar installed at the top of the case, right next to the front I/O. Mix that with the RGB fans and you have your own desktop based Aurora Borealis.

In many regards, Cougar's Cratus is very similar to its other exotic designs, such as the Conqueror, but the new case features a different design language. The most conspicuous part of the case is its tubular construction - paired to metal supports and finished in a dark metallic color, which gives the case its muscle car vibe.

Pricing and availability are unknown at this time.