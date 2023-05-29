Cougar's NxSys Aero Chair Cools Your Back With a 200mm ARGB Fan

Cougar has taken the wraps off several new gaming chairs at Computex 2023. Probably the most interesting new piece of gaming furniture it revealed is dubbed the Cougar NxSys Aero, which integrates a 200mm aRGB cooling fan. Before we go on, it is important to make it clear the NxSys Aero cooling is directed at your back, so those with hot derrières should perhaps look elsewhere for relief.

In the northern hemisphere, it is indeed starting to heat up, so devices that cool the user start to become as appealing as those that keep the PC cool. Moreover, according to Cougar, chair cooling will help the user remain "comfortable and focused for hours on end."

As well as the 200mm aRGB fan section in the back of the chair, dubbed 'Cold Fusion', Cougar has implemented some complementary technologies to keep your back cool and comfortable during the hottest PC gaming sessions. It claims that its 'Air Bender' system uses hollow spaces in the elastomeric mesh, as well as a ventilated back cover to provide adaptive cushioning. The description implies that 'Air Bender' creates a cushion of air between your back and the backrest material. This is something that sounds quite extraordinary but could easily be too cold or become uncomfortable. Some third-party testing needs to verify this feature.

(Image credit: Cougar)

Cougar's NxSys Aero chair also features a built-in lighting and fan controller. This is a good choice for those that prefer the immediacy and simplicity of an application-less device. Specifically, Cougar says users can adjust both the fan speed and aRGB lighting intensity via handy built-in controls.

Last but not least, Cougar supplies what it describes as a physiotherapy-grade lumbar pillow with the NxSys Aero. An adjustable magnetic neck cushion is also provided with the chair, for all around ergonomics.

At the time of writing we don't have Cougar NxSys Aero chair pricing and availability information. Please stay tuned for release info and more.

This isn't the first chair with a built-in fan that we have seen. Last August we reviewed the $999 Mavix M9. Fans aren't standard with this chair though, you have to pay an extra $130 for an attachment that slots into the lumbar support to add heating, cooling fans, and a vibrating massager.

Currently, Cougar has no gaming chairs placed in any of our Best Gaming Chairs 2023 categories. Perhaps the aRGB fan cooled NxSys Aero has what it takes to make the grade, but we will have to wait until we get a review sample to judge it.

(Image credit: Cougar)

Other Cougar products at Computex you might want to check out include its Hotrod and Armor EVO chairs (pictured above), and the Panzer 800 full-tower PC case.