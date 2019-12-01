Cyber Monday CPU Deal: Ryzen 5 2600 CPU Hits $114

Building a gaming rig in 2019 requires quality hardware—your CPU needs to be ready to handle today's AAA titles. With plenty of Cyber Monday tech deals to go around, high-performance hardware doesn't have to empty your wallet. The AMD Ryzen 5 2600 is equipped to handle all your gaming needs and it's available now for $114 via Walmart .

Ryzen 5 2600: was $249, now $114 @Walmart

This AMD CPU features 6 cores and 12 threads. It has a base clock of 3.4 GHz and a boost speed of 3.9 GHz. You'll need a motherboard with AM4 socket support.

Spec Ryzen 5 2600 Cores 6 Threads 12 Speed 3.4 GHz Boosted Speed 3.9 GHz Microarchitecture Zen+ Socket Type AM4 Max Memory Supported 64 GB

This chip uses an AM4 socket type, so make sure you've got a motherboard lined up to support it. The Ryzen 5 2600 might not be the latest from AMD, but it's definitely ready to run today's latest titles. It was only released in April of 2018, making it a little under 2 years old.