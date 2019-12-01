Cyber Monday CPU Deal: Ryzen 5 2600 CPU Hits $114

Building a gaming rig in 2019 requires quality hardware—your CPU needs to be ready to handle today's AAA titles. With plenty of Cyber Monday tech deals to go around, high-performance hardware doesn't have to empty your wallet. The AMD Ryzen 5 2600 is equipped to handle all your gaming needs and it's available now for $114 via Walmart.
Ryzen 5 2600: was $249, now $114 @Walmart
This AMD CPU features 6 cores and 12 threads. It has a base clock of 3.4 GHz and a boost speed of 3.9 GHz. You'll need a motherboard with AM4 socket support.View Deal
|Spec
|Ryzen 5 2600
|Cores
|6
|Threads
|12
|Speed
|3.4 GHz
|Boosted Speed
|3.9 GHz
|Microarchitecture
|Zen+
|Socket Type
|AM4
|Max Memory Supported
|64 GB
This chip uses an AM4 socket type, so make sure you've got a motherboard lined up to support it. The Ryzen 5 2600 might not be the latest from AMD, but it's definitely ready to run today's latest titles. It was only released in April of 2018, making it a little under 2 years old.
The Ryzen 5 2600 comes bundled with the Wraith Stealth Cooler—a heat sink and fan combination designed by AMD. This CPU usually retails in the $160 range. But today, it's listed on both Walmart and Amazon for $114. As of writing this, Amazon is sold out of the Ryzen 5 2600, though you can still order it. You can still get your hands on one right away through Walmart. For more Ryzen deals, visit our Cyber Monday Ryzen deals page.