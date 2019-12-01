This $599 Gaming Rig Is Cheaper Than You Could Build It Yourself

If you’re after the best Cyber Monday deal around on a gaming PC, you might be tempted to build your own. But we as we recently discussed , that’s not always the case. While pre-built budget rigs often carry a hefty premium, after a $150 price drop, this $599.99 CyberPower rig at Best Buy is cheaper than it would cost to build it yourself.

You get a current-generation six-core AMD Ryzen 5 3600 CPU, an aging-but-capable AMD Radeon RX 580 graphics card, 8GB of RAM, and a storage combo of a 240GB SSD and a 2TB hard drive. Parting out a similar system, we edged over the $700 mark, although nearly $100 of that budget goes to Windows 10, which you can get for under $30 or even free if you truly want to be frugal.

CyberPowerPC Desktop (3600/ RX 580): was $749, now $599

The CPU here is powerful and with the RX 580 you should easily be able to game at 1080p. At this price, with an SSD and a hard drive, you couldn’t build it any cheaper on your own. View Deal

Other niceties with this rig include what looks to be a case with a tempered-glass side panel (although it could be plastic, since the listing doesn’t specify) and a pair of peripherals. Wi-Fi is also included, which you won’t find on most budget-priced motherboards you’d be likely to wind up with if building a budget PC on your own.