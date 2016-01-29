CybertronPC Rebrands, Announces Luxury 'CLX' Custom PC Line, Customizations

CybertronPC was out in force at PAX South and announced a rebranding that includes a new logo, a revamped website, and the launch of a new “luxury” gaming PC lineup called CLX. The brand extension aims to offer fully customizable desktop and laptop PCs for high-end performance enthusiasts with a competitive price-to-performance ratio.

The CLX Lineup

CybertronPC’s CLX lineup, which stands for "CybertronPC Luxury Experience," consists of three different desktop series and two different laptop options. Each of the new models are named after Egyptian gods (or are otherwise Egyptian-themed), each featuring their own logo (with the new CybertronPC logo incorporated into each unique system logo) and a range of hardware options.

Model System Type CPU Support GPU Support Starting MSRP Ra Full-Tower Desktop Up to Intel Core i7-6700K, i7-5960X Up to 4 Full-Size GPUs $1,399 Horus Mid-Tower Desktop Up to Intel Core i7-6700K, i7-5960X Up to 2 Full-Size GPUs $1,299 Scarab SFF Desktop Up to Intel Core i7-6700K, i7-5960X 1 Full-Size GPU, Dual-GPU card support $999 Anubis Thin & Light Laptop Intel Core i7-6700HQ Nvidia GeForce GTX 970M 6 GB $1,799 Osiris Desktop-Replacement Laptop Up to i7-6700K Desktop Processor Up to Nvidia GeForce GTX 980 $1,899

CLX Desktops

Each of the three CLX desktop models has two case options. The primary cases are customized InWin chassis that can be configured with interior LED lighting in addition to offering custom interior and exterior paint options. The secondary cases also offer these aesthetic add-ons.

The three desktop models offer three different form factors, with commensurate configuration limitations. However, they are all equipped with a closed-loop CPU liquid cooler by default.

Ra, the flagship full-tower desktop, can be equipped with up to an Intel Core i7-6700K or i7-5960X (Z170 or X99 chipset) processor, up to four graphics cards from AMD or Nvidia, and 64 GB of DDR4-2666 RAM. It is also the only model offering custom liquid cooling options for the CPU, GPU and motherboard, with either hardline or soft tubing. The secondary case option is a customized BitFenix chassis. Ra is the epitome of the CLX desktop lineup's performance and aesthetics, which CybertronPC believes to be as powerful and brilliant as the sun.

Horus is the CLX mid-tower option, and it supports ATX and micro-ATX Z170 and X99 motherboards. Like Ra, it can be configured with up to an Intel Core i7-6700K or i7-5960X processor and up to 64 GB of DDR4-2666 RAM, and it also features a secondary case option from BitFenix. However, Horus limits the graphics setup to two GPUs, forcing consumers looking for 3- or 4-way Crossfire or SLI configurations to upgrade to Ra for that kind of GPU power out of the box. However, Horus can be configured to fly almost as high as the sun (Ra) with a smaller chassis, less-elaborate liquid cooling, and a lower cost.

The Scarab is the CLX lineup’s mini-ITX small form factor offering, and it can be equipped with up to an Intel Core i7-6700K, up to 16 GB of DDR4-2666 RAM, and a single GPU. CybertronPC doesn't offer an X99 variant of the Scarab, but it can support up to an Nvidia GeForce GTX Titan X or AMD R9 Fury graphics card. The Scarab's secondary case option is a customized Silverstone mini-ITX chassis, and this bug seems like it can bite.

CLX Laptops

CybertronPC also debuted the Anubis and Osiris laptop series. Anubis is the “thin-and-light” mobile gaming enthusiast offering, with 15.6- and 17-inch models featuring an Intel Core i7-6700HQ and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 970M 6 GB graphics card with custom memory and storage options. However, only the 15.6-inch Anubis can be configured with up to a 3840 x 2160 (4K) display.

Osiris is the most powerful laptop CybertronPC has to offer, and it comes in two different 17-inch models: Osiris 17 and 17x. Both feature a 17-inch screen that can configured with a 4K IPS panel or a 1080p IPS G-Sync display. The Osiris 17 units also feature up to an Intel Core i7-6700K desktop processor, up to 64 GB of DDR4 RAM, and up to a desktop-class Nvidia GeForce GTX 980 graphics card. Osiris sports two M.2 PCI-e 3.0 x4 slots and two 2.5-inch drive bays.

The only difference between the Osiris 17 and 17x is the graphics options; the 17x can be configured with dual GeForce GTX 980M or 970M graphics cards in SLI.

CybertronPC also offers a 14-inch version of the Osiris, which can be configured with a 1080p display or a 2160x1440 (2K) panel. The Osiris 14 features up to an Intel Core i7-6700HQ processor, up to 32 GB of DDR4 RAM, and up to a GeForce GTX 970M GPU. The company also plans to offer a 15-inch Osiris in the future that will offer an unlocked mobile CPU and up to a GTX 980M, but exact specs and availability aren't yet known.

The company has carved its name with its prebuilt PCs, but its dive into the high-end custom boutique market is not an endeavor in unfamiliar territory for CybertronPC. The team behind the CLX lineup are experienced custom system engineers and builders that are veterans of companies such as Origin PC and Alienware, two companies with plenty of success in the custom gaming system market. CybertronPC seems confident its luxury CLX line can hang with the best in quality and performance while offering a hard-to-beat price tag. Starting MSRPs are as low as $999.

The Foundry

CybertronPC is also launching a set of optional features for the CLX lineup called The Foundry, which offers premium performance customizations with clever metal-working names that include Quench closed-loop liquid cooling, Fluxx thermal paste, Temper custom liquid cooling, and Forge high-performance overclocking for the CPU and GPU. All of the options from the Foundry are meant to increase performance of your CLX system, sort of like a blacksmith tempering a sword to make it stronger.

The CLX lineup officially launches on Feb 13, to coincide with an Egyptian holiday. Ra, Horus, Anubis and Osiris (and a Scarab) will rise again, thanks to CybertronPC.

Derek Forrest is an Associate Contributing Writer for Tom's Hardware and Tom's IT Pro.