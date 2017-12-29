DeepCool (Finally) Releases Quadstellar Case

Image 1 of 7 Image 2 of 7 Image 3 of 7 Image 4 of 7 Image 5 of 7 Image 6 of 7 Image 7 of 7

On the verge of CES 2018, DeepCool has finally announced the release of a product that was revealed at CES 2017. The uniquely shaped Quadstellar case takes the flagship position in DeepCool’s lineup and brings some surprising innovations to the case market.

The Quadstellar’s most striking aspect is its design. There are probably many things it resembles, but those who’ve played Half Life 2 might confuse it for a Combine drone. Shaped like a giant ‘X’, the Quadstellar is composed of four compartments. The motherboard spans from the bottom-left arm to the center of the case. Graphics cards can be directly connected to the motherboard, wherein which they will sit in the center of the case, or they can be optionally located in the top-right arm of the case using PCIe riser cables. The top-left and bottom-right arms are occupied by hard drives and the power supply, respectively.

As a flagship product, the Quadstellar is supposed to represent the best of DeepCool’s quality. It is built around a cast aluminum frame, but steel makes up most of its structure. The top-facing surface of each arm contains a trapezoidal tempered-glass section that is attached by magnet, avoiding visible screws.

For hardware support, the Quadstellar supports up to 305mm E-ATX motherboards and 300mm ATX power supplies. Eight PCIe slots are available at the motherboard, but only six are available in the top-right arm. The maximum length for graphics cards is 380mm, but DeepCool didn’t state the maximum height at either position. Judging by the pictures, there could be compatibility issues with stacking taller cards in the top-right arm. A total of eight 3.5” hard drives can be held in drive cages located in the top-left arm of the case. There’s also space for five 2.5” drives, but DeepCool didn’t detail their location.

On the cooling front, the Quadstellar has a neat party trick. The frontal panel of each arm on the case can tilt open to allow for more airflow for the 120mm fan behind it. Each of the four panels has its own magnetically attached dust filter, too. The motherboard compartment of the case can fit a 360-type radiator at its front and a 240-type radiator at its bottom. Water cooling is the recommended solution given that the maximum height for CPU coolers is a fairly restrictive 110mm. The motherboard section also has the case’s only exhaust fans--a single 120mm fan or dual 80mm fans.

Capping off the list of innovations in the Quadstellar is the integrated RGB-lighting and fan controller, which can be controlled with an app. Unfortunately, DeepCool didn’t expose any details about it. We don’t know the level of customization it’ll offer. Also, beyond controlling the case’s integrated lighting, we don’t know the total number of LED strips or fans that it can accommodate.

We’ve seen so much of the same formula in the case market recently--mundane mid-towers with glass side panels and RGB-lit front panels. The Quadstellar, like the Tristellar that preceded it, is breath of fresh air even if it’s ultimately unlikely to be the choice for most. Like In-Win’s signature cases, the Quadstellar is a demonstration piece for DeepCool and will only be for those who are willing to pay for something truly unique.

The DeepCool Quadstellar will be available starting January 2018 at $400.