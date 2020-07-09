DeepCool Releases Massive Castle 280EX AIO Liquid Cooler with Anti-Leak Tech

If you're in the market for a big all-in-one liquid cooler, perhaps the Deepcool Castle 280EX is worth keeping an eye on. Being a 280 mm unit, this one comes with significantly more radiator area than a 240 mm unit, which helps increase cooling performance.

The Castle 280EX comes with a 3-phase motor that is redesigned to offer an increased number of cold plate fins for better cooling performance across its surface underneath. Heat is removed from the radiator by two Deepcool TF140 S fans.

Fan noise is quoted to remain under 39.8 dBA at the full speed of 1600 RPM, though chances are you won't ever need to run them that fast unless you're overclocking the super-hot i9-10900K to its limits.

(Image credit: DeepCool)

The all-in-one liquid cooler comes with Deepcool's own anti-leak system, which essentially adds a rubber bubble to the radiator that can expand and retract, equalizing the unit's internal pressure to the environment.

Included with the DeepCool Castle 280EX is an RGB controller for the pump/cold plate combo unit, though you can also choose to control the lighting through your motherboard. The top of the pump also turns, so you can orient it to match your system.

Pricing is set at $150 with availability slated for this month.