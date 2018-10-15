Dell Debuts First 49-Inch Monitor With Dual QHD Resolution

Dell is putting the ultra in ultra-wide with its 49-inch U4919DW monitor announced today. The new curved display boasts a max resolution of 5120x1440, a 60Hz refresh rate and the ever-so-desired USB-C port. It's available for order now for $1,699 and will start shipping October 26. 

Dell UltraSharp 49 Curved Monitor (U4919DW) Specs

Screen Size/Aspect Ratio49 inches (124.46cm)/32:9
Panel Type/BacklightIPS with 3H hardness anti-glare/W-LED edge array
Max Resolution & Refresh Rate5120x1440 @ 60Hz
Density: 109 ppi
Curve Radius3,800R
Native Color Gamut99% sRGB
Response Time (GTG)5ms
Brightness350cd/m²
Contrast1,000:1
SpeakersX
Video Inputs2x HDMI 2.0;
1x DisplayPort 1.4
AudioX
USB Ports3.0: 2x upstream, 5x downstream;
Type-C: 1x
Power Consumption60W typical, 230W maximum
Panel Dimensions
(WxHxD With Base)		47.8 x 18.1-21.6 x 9.9 inches
(1,215.1 x 458.6-548.6 x 252.6mm)
Weight37.9/25.1 lbs
(17.2/11.4kg)
WarrantyThree years
Extra

Dual PC usage with one keyboard and mouse (KVM);
ComfortView with Flicker-free;
Security lock slot

Price$1,699


Dell claims the U4919W represents the world’s first dual Quad HD (QHD, 2560x1440) monitor. Indeed, its 5120x1440 resolution is nothing to sneeze at. However, note that you’ll need a high-end graphics card that supports that large resolution in order to achieve over 7.3 million pixels. Additionally, Dell recommends using a video source with HDMI 2.0 or DisplayPort 1.2 for maximum picture quality at the 60Hz refresh rate.

The monitor is said to ship 99% sRGB factory-calibrated with a Delta-E less than two (it’s generally believed that errors less than three cannot be seen by the naked eye). 

Physically, the monitor has a 21-degree forward tilt and five-degree back tilt with a 170-degree swivel in either direction. It also comes with 100 x 100 mm VESA support for wall mounting.

Heavily targeting professionals, such as financial services firms and graphic designers, the U4919DW can support two PCs simultaneously with the same keyboard and mouse; just hit CTRL+Alt+1 to switch machines. At a press event, Dell said it sees continuing use cases among professionals for large monitors with AR and VR development being a driver.

The $1,699 monitor comes with a stand, power cable, DisplayPort-to-DisplayPort cable, a USB-C cable, HDMI cable and USB 3.0 upstream cable, plus some setup, regulatory and factory calibration information. 

Size-wise, the U4919W has limited competition today. There’s Samsung’s 49-inch C49HG90 32:9 curved monitor, but that monitor targets gamers, rather than professionals, with a lower 3840x1080 resolution, FreeSync, a 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time.

Dell’s USB-C Pro Monitor Army

In addition to the U4919DW, Dell announced six more monitors targeting professionals today. At its unveiling event, the vendor noted IDC research pointing to 20 percent of laptops being USB-C only by 2020, so these new UltraSharps come with USB-C options a plenty. The displays are available now, with prices ranging from $349-$1,149.

Dell UltraSharp Specs

Model Number

U2419H/

U2419HC

U2719D/ U2719DCU3219Q U3419W
Screen Size/Aspect Ratio24 inches (61cm)/16:927 inches (68.5cm)/16:9

32 inches (81.3cm)/16:9 HDR certified

34 inches (86.4cm)/21:9
Panel Type/BacklightIPS with 3H hardness anti-glare/LEDIPS with 3H hardness anti-glare/LEDIPS with 3H hardness anti-glare/LEDIPS with 3H hardness anti-glare/LED
Max Resolution & Refresh Rate

1920x1080 @ 60Hz Density: 92.5 ppi

2560x1440 @ 60Hz
Density: 109 ppi

3840x2160 @ 60Hz
Density: 140 ppi

3440x1440 @ 60Hz
Density: 109 ppi

Curve RadiusXXX1,900R
Native Color Gamut

99% sRGB;
99% Rec.709;
85% DCI-P3

99% sRGB;
99% Rec.709;
85% DCI-P3

99% sRGB;
99% Rec.709;
95% DCI-P3

99% sRGB;
90% CIE 1976;
75% CIE 1931

Response Time (GTG)5ms5ms5ms5ms
Brightness250cd/m²350cd/m²400cd/m²300cd/m²
Contrast1,000:11,000:11,300:11,000:1
SpeakersXXX2x 9W
Video Inputs

1x HDMI 1.4
1x DisplayPort 1.4

1x HDMI 1.4
1x DisplayPort 1.4

1x HDMI 2.0
1x DisplayPort 1.4

2x HDMI 2.0
1x DisplayPort 1.2
Audio1x 3.5mm line out jack1x 3.5mm line out jack1x 3.5mm line out jack1x 3.5mm line out jack
USB Ports

3.0: 2x downstream, 2x charging, 1x upstream;

USB-C (U2419HC only): 1x
D
isplayPort out: 1x

3.0: 2x downstream, 2x charging, 1x upstream;

USB-C (U2719DC only): 1x;

3.0: 2x downstream, 2x charging;
DisplayPort out: 1x

3.0: 1x upstream, 2x downstream,
2x charging;

USB-C: 1x


3.0: 2x upstream, 4x downstream;

USB-C: 1x


Power Consumption

17W typical, 68W maximum

USB-C version: 17.5W typical, 140W maximum

30W typical, 74W maximum

USB-C version: 33.2W typical, 160W maximum

46W typical,
230W maximum		54W typical, 250W maximum
Panel Dimensions
(WxHxD With Base)

21.2 x 13.7 ~ 18.8 x 6.5 inches
(538.5 x 348.4 ~ 478.4 x 165mm)

24.1 x 15.4 ~ 20.5 x 7.1 inches
(612.2 x 390.2 ~ 520.2 x 180mm)		28.1 x 18.5 ~ 24.3 x 8.7 inches
(712.5 x 468.7 mm ~ 618.1 x 220mm)

32 x 16.4 ~ 20.9 x 8.9 inches
(813.6 x 417 ~ 532 x 226.4mm)

Weight
(with stand/without)

11.2/6.9 lbs (5.1/6.9kg)

USB-C version: 11.7/7.4 lbs
(5.3kg/3.4kg)

13.1/8.6 lbs
(6kg/3.9kg)

USB-C version: 13.8/9.2lbs
(6.2kg/4.2kg) 		21.1/12.8 lbs
(9.6/5.8kg)		24.5/18.1lbs
(11.1/8.2kg)
WarrantyThree yearsThree yearsThree yearsThree years
Extra

ComfortView with Flicker-free;
Security lock slot;
Stand lock slot

ComfortView with Flicker-free;
Security lock slot;
Stand lock slot

KVM;
ComfortView with Flicker-free;
Security lock slot;
Stand lock slot

KVM;
ComfortView with Flicker-free;
Security lock slot;
Stand lock slot;

Price$349/$399$599/$649$1,099$1,149


