Dell Debuts First 49-Inch Monitor With Dual QHD Resolution
Dell is putting the ultra in ultra-wide with its 49-inch U4919DW monitor announced today. The new curved display boasts a max resolution of 5120x1440, a 60Hz refresh rate and the ever-so-desired USB-C port. It's available for order now for $1,699 and will start shipping October 26.
Dell UltraSharp 49 Curved Monitor (U4919DW) Specs
|Screen Size/Aspect Ratio
|49 inches (124.46cm)/32:9
|Panel Type/Backlight
|IPS with 3H hardness anti-glare/W-LED edge array
|Max Resolution & Refresh Rate
|5120x1440 @ 60Hz
Density: 109 ppi
|Curve Radius
|3,800R
|Native Color Gamut
|99% sRGB
|Response Time (GTG)
|5ms
|Brightness
|350cd/m²
|Contrast
|1,000:1
|Speakers
|X
|Video Inputs
|2x HDMI 2.0;
1x DisplayPort 1.4
|Audio
|X
|USB Ports
|3.0: 2x upstream, 5x downstream;
Type-C: 1x
|Power Consumption
|60W typical, 230W maximum
|Panel Dimensions
(WxHxD With Base)
|47.8 x 18.1-21.6 x 9.9 inches
(1,215.1 x 458.6-548.6 x 252.6mm)
|Weight
|37.9/25.1 lbs
(17.2/11.4kg)
|Warranty
|Three years
|Extra
Dual PC usage with one keyboard and mouse (KVM);
|Price
|$1,699
Dell claims the U4919W represents the world’s first dual Quad HD (QHD, 2560x1440) monitor. Indeed, its 5120x1440 resolution is nothing to sneeze at. However, note that you’ll need a high-end graphics card that supports that large resolution in order to achieve over 7.3 million pixels. Additionally, Dell recommends using a video source with HDMI 2.0 or DisplayPort 1.2 for maximum picture quality at the 60Hz refresh rate.
The monitor is said to ship 99% sRGB factory-calibrated with a Delta-E less than two (it’s generally believed that errors less than three cannot be seen by the naked eye).
Physically, the monitor has a 21-degree forward tilt and five-degree back tilt with a 170-degree swivel in either direction. It also comes with 100 x 100 mm VESA support for wall mounting.
Heavily targeting professionals, such as financial services firms and graphic designers, the U4919DW can support two PCs simultaneously with the same keyboard and mouse; just hit CTRL+Alt+1 to switch machines. At a press event, Dell said it sees continuing use cases among professionals for large monitors with AR and VR development being a driver.
The $1,699 monitor comes with a stand, power cable, DisplayPort-to-DisplayPort cable, a USB-C cable, HDMI cable and USB 3.0 upstream cable, plus some setup, regulatory and factory calibration information.
Size-wise, the U4919W has limited competition today. There’s Samsung’s 49-inch C49HG90 32:9 curved monitor, but that monitor targets gamers, rather than professionals, with a lower 3840x1080 resolution, FreeSync, a 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time.
Dell’s USB-C Pro Monitor Army
In addition to the U4919DW, Dell announced six more monitors targeting professionals today. At its unveiling event, the vendor noted IDC research pointing to 20 percent of laptops being USB-C only by 2020, so these new UltraSharps come with USB-C options a plenty. The displays are available now, with prices ranging from $349-$1,149.
Dell UltraSharp Specs
|Model Number
U2419H/
U2419HC
|U2719D/ U2719DC
|U3219Q
|U3419W
|Screen Size/Aspect Ratio
|24 inches (61cm)/16:9
|27 inches (68.5cm)/16:9
32 inches (81.3cm)/16:9 HDR certified
|34 inches (86.4cm)/21:9
|Panel Type/Backlight
|IPS with 3H hardness anti-glare/LED
|IPS with 3H hardness anti-glare/LED
|IPS with 3H hardness anti-glare/LED
|IPS with 3H hardness anti-glare/LED
|Max Resolution & Refresh Rate
1920x1080 @ 60Hz Density: 92.5 ppi
2560x1440 @ 60Hz
3840x2160 @ 60Hz
3440x1440 @ 60Hz
|Curve Radius
|X
|X
|X
|1,900R
|Native Color Gamut
99% sRGB;
|99% sRGB;
99% Rec.709;
85% DCI-P3
99% sRGB;
99% sRGB;
|Response Time (GTG)
|5ms
|5ms
|5ms
|5ms
|Brightness
|250cd/m²
|350cd/m²
|400cd/m²
|300cd/m²
|Contrast
|1,000:1
|1,000:1
|1,300:1
|1,000:1
|Speakers
|X
|X
|X
|2x 9W
|Video Inputs
1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 1.4
1x DisplayPort 1.4
1x HDMI 2.0
|2x HDMI 2.0
1x DisplayPort 1.2
|Audio
|1x 3.5mm line out jack
|1x 3.5mm line out jack
|1x 3.5mm line out jack
|1x 3.5mm line out jack
|USB Ports
3.0: 2x downstream, 2x charging, 1x upstream;
USB-C (U2419HC only): 1x
3.0: 2x downstream, 2x charging, 1x upstream;
USB-C (U2719DC only): 1x;
3.0: 2x downstream, 2x charging;
3.0: 1x upstream, 2x downstream,
USB-C: 1x
3.0: 2x upstream, 4x downstream;
USB-C: 1x
|Power Consumption
17W typical, 68W maximum
USB-C version: 17.5W typical, 140W maximum
30W typical, 74W maximum
USB-C version: 33.2W typical, 160W maximum
|46W typical,
230W maximum
|54W typical, 250W maximum
|Panel Dimensions
(WxHxD With Base)
21.2 x 13.7 ~ 18.8 x 6.5 inches
|24.1 x 15.4 ~ 20.5 x 7.1 inches
(612.2 x 390.2 ~ 520.2 x 180mm)
|28.1 x 18.5 ~ 24.3 x 8.7 inches
(712.5 x 468.7 mm ~ 618.1 x 220mm)
32 x 16.4 ~ 20.9 x 8.9 inches
|Weight
(with stand/without)
11.2/6.9 lbs (5.1/6.9kg)USB-C version: 11.7/7.4 lbs
(5.3kg/3.4kg)
13.1/8.6 lbs
(6.2kg/4.2kg)
|21.1/12.8 lbs
(9.6/5.8kg)
|24.5/18.1lbs
(11.1/8.2kg)
|Warranty
|Three years
|Three years
|Three years
|Three years
|Extra
ComfortView with Flicker-free;
ComfortView with Flicker-free;
|KVM;
ComfortView with Flicker-free;
Security lock slot;
Stand lock slot
KVM;
|Price
|$349/$399
|$599/$649
|$1,099
|$1,149
-
NinjawithagunSadly, this monitor is only good for productivity tasks. Still waiting for a 38-inch 3840 x 1600 (21:9) 100Hz (or higher) G-Sync ultrawide monitor to hit the market
-
moogleslam49" 5120x1440 @120Hz, G-Sync, and an aggressive curve, and you can take my money.
-
hannibal6000-1000$ for the above...