Dell Debuts First 49-Inch Monitor With Dual QHD Resolution

Dell is putting the ultra in ultra-wide with its 49-inch U4919DW monitor announced today. The new curved display boasts a max resolution of 5120x1440, a 60Hz refresh rate and the ever-so-desired USB-C port. It's available for order now for $1,699 and will start shipping October 26.

U4919DW_Front_1280x1280

U4919DW_RightFacing_1280x1280

U4919DW_LeftFacing_1280x1280

U4919DW_lfp_00090l000_gy_psd_thumb_1280_1280_1525880657000

U4919DW_lfp_00180b000_gy_psd_thumb_1280_1280_1525880721000

U4919DW_lfp_00090r000_gy_psd_thumb_1280_1280_1525880655000

U4919DW_dfp_detail_ports_gy_psd_thumb_1280_1280_1525880716000 U4919DW_Front_1280x1280

U4919DW_RightFacing_1280x1280

U4919DW_LeftFacing_1280x1280

U4919DW_lfp_00090l000_gy_psd_thumb_1280_1280_1525880657000

U4919DW_lfp_00180b000_gy_psd_thumb_1280_1280_1525880721000

U4919DW_lfp_00090r000_gy_psd_thumb_1280_1280_1525880655000

U4919DW_dfp_detail_ports_gy_psd_thumb_1280_1280_1525880716000

Dell UltraSharp 49 Curved Monitor (U4919DW) Specs

Screen Size/Aspect Ratio 49 inches (124.46cm)/32:9 Panel Type/Backlight IPS with 3H hardness anti-glare/W-LED edge array Max Resolution & Refresh Rate 5120x1440 @ 60Hz

Density: 109 ppi Curve Radius 3,800R Native Color Gamut 99% sRGB Response Time (GTG) 5ms Brightness 350cd/m² Contrast 1,000:1 Speakers X Video Inputs 2x HDMI 2.0;

1x DisplayPort 1.4 Audio X USB Ports 3.0: 2x upstream, 5x downstream;

Type-C: 1x Power Consumption 60W typical, 230W maximum Panel Dimensions

(WxHxD With Base) 47.8 x 18.1-21.6 x 9.9 inches

(1,215.1 x 458.6-548.6 x 252.6mm) Weight 37.9/25.1 lbs

(17.2/11.4kg) Warranty Three years Extra Dual PC usage with one keyboard and mouse (KVM);

ComfortView with Flicker-free;

Security lock slot Price $1,699



Dell claims the U4919W represents the world’s first dual Quad HD (QHD, 2560x1440) monitor. Indeed, its 5120x1440 resolution is nothing to sneeze at. However, note that you’ll need a high-end graphics card that supports that large resolution in order to achieve over 7.3 million pixels. Additionally, Dell recommends using a video source with HDMI 2.0 or DisplayPort 1.2 for maximum picture quality at the 60Hz refresh rate.

The monitor is said to ship 99% sRGB factory-calibrated with a Delta-E less than two (it’s generally believed that errors less than three cannot be seen by the naked eye).

Physically, the monitor has a 21-degree forward tilt and five-degree back tilt with a 170-degree swivel in either direction. It also comes with 100 x 100 mm VESA support for wall mounting.

Heavily targeting professionals, such as financial services firms and graphic designers, the U4919DW can support two PCs simultaneously with the same keyboard and mouse; just hit CTRL+Alt+1 to switch machines. At a press event, Dell said it sees continuing use cases among professionals for large monitors with AR and VR development being a driver.

The $1,699 monitor comes with a stand, power cable, DisplayPort-to-DisplayPort cable, a USB-C cable, HDMI cable and USB 3.0 upstream cable, plus some setup, regulatory and factory calibration information.

Size-wise, the U4919W has limited competition today. There’s Samsung’s 49-inch C49HG90 32:9 curved monitor, but that monitor targets gamers, rather than professionals, with a lower 3840x1080 resolution, FreeSync, a 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time.

Dell’s USB-C Pro Monitor Army

In addition to the U4919DW, Dell announced six more monitors targeting professionals today. At its unveiling event, the vendor noted IDC research pointing to 20 percent of laptops being USB-C only by 2020, so these new UltraSharps come with USB-C options a plenty. The displays are available now, with prices ranging from $349-$1,149.

Dell UltraSharp Specs

Model Number U2419H/ U2419HC U2719D/ U2719DC U3219Q U3419W Screen Size/Aspect Ratio 24 inches (61cm)/16:9 27 inches (68.5cm)/16:9 32 inches (81.3cm)/16:9 HDR certified 34 inches (86.4cm)/21:9 Panel Type/Backlight IPS with 3H hardness anti-glare/LED IPS with 3H hardness anti-glare/LED IPS with 3H hardness anti-glare/LED IPS with 3H hardness anti-glare/LED Max Resolution & Refresh Rate 1920x1080 @ 60Hz Density: 92.5 ppi 2560x1440 @ 60Hz

Density: 109 ppi 3840x2160 @ 60Hz

Density: 140 ppi 3440x1440 @ 60Hz

Density: 109 ppi Curve Radius X X X 1,900R Native Color Gamut 99% sRGB;

99% Rec.709;

85% DCI-P3 99% sRGB;

99% Rec.709;

85% DCI-P3 99% sRGB;

99% Rec.709;

95% DCI-P3 99% sRGB;

90% CIE 1976;

75% CIE 1931 Response Time (GTG) 5ms 5ms 5ms 5ms Brightness 250cd/m² 350cd/m² 400cd/m² 300cd/m² Contrast 1,000:1 1,000:1 1,300:1 1,000:1 Speakers X X X 2x 9W Video Inputs 1x HDMI 1.4

1x DisplayPort 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4

1x DisplayPort 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0

1x DisplayPort 1.4 2x HDMI 2.0

1x DisplayPort 1.2 Audio 1x 3.5mm line out jack 1x 3.5mm line out jack 1x 3.5mm line out jack 1x 3.5mm line out jack USB Ports 3.0: 2x downstream, 2x charging, 1x upstream; USB-C (U2419HC only): 1x

D

isplayPort out: 1x 3.0: 2x downstream, 2x charging, 1x upstream; USB-C (U2719DC only): 1x; 3.0: 2x downstream, 2x charging;

DisplayPort out: 1x 3.0: 1x upstream, 2x downstream,

2x charging; USB-C: 1x

3.0: 2x upstream, 4x downstream; USB-C: 1x

Power Consumption 17W typical, 68W maximum USB-C version: 17.5W typical, 140W maximum 30W typical, 74W maximum USB-C version: 33.2W typical, 160W maximum 46W typical,

230W maximum 54W typical, 250W maximum Panel Dimensions

(WxHxD With Base) 21.2 x 13.7 ~ 18.8 x 6.5 inches

(538.5 x 348.4 ~ 478.4 x 165mm) 24.1 x 15.4 ~ 20.5 x 7.1 inches

(612.2 x 390.2 ~ 520.2 x 180mm) 28.1 x 18.5 ~ 24.3 x 8.7 inches

(712.5 x 468.7 mm ~ 618.1 x 220mm) 32 x 16.4 ~ 20.9 x 8.9 inches

(813.6 x 417 ~ 532 x 226.4mm) Weight

(with stand/without) 11.2/6.9 lbs (5.1/6.9kg) USB-C version: 11.7/7.4 lbs

(5.3kg/3.4kg) 13.1/8.6 lbs

(6kg/3.9kg) USB-C version: 13.8/9.2lbs

(6.2kg/4.2kg) 21.1/12.8 lbs

(9.6/5.8kg) 24.5/18.1lbs

(11.1/8.2kg) Warranty Three years Three years Three years Three years Extra ComfortView with Flicker-free;

Security lock slot;

Stand lock slot ComfortView with Flicker-free;

Security lock slot;

Stand lock slot KVM;

ComfortView with Flicker-free;

Security lock slot;

Stand lock slot KVM;

ComfortView with Flicker-free;

Security lock slot;

Stand lock slot; Price $349/$399 $599/$649 $1,099 $1,149



