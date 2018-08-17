Samsung C49HG90 Review: No More Dual-Monitor Gaming

As a gaming monitor, the Samsung C49HG90 delivers a unique experience that can’t be duplicated by any other display. It has ample speed thanks to a 144Hz refresh rate and FreeSync 2, plus very low input lag. Color is excellent thanks to a quantum dot backlight and accurate DCI-P3 native gamut. The VA panel and zone-dimming make a real difference with HDR and SDR content alike. Entertainment-focused users will want to give this monitor a serious look.

Features & Specifications

In the distant past, gamers used the same business-class monitors used for spreadsheets and word processing. Once fast refresh rates became available, manufacturers raced to be the first with innovative new features like adaptive refresh and curved ultra-wide panels. Now that we’ve reached a saturation point with sharply focused gaming displays, what else can a company do to create a unique product? Samsung attempts to answer that question with its C49HG90 monitor.

Gamers often install 2 or 3 monitors to increase their field of view. Seeing more of the game’s environment offers a distinct advantage. There’s nothing so immersive as when one’s entire peripheral viewpoint is covered; it takes gaming from play to simulation. But no one likes seeing that ugly line between screens. Even the latest thin-bezel monitors create a line when butted up next to each other. The smallest that pesky line can be is around half an inch.

Samsung has eliminated the line with a 32:9 aspect panel that’s 13.3 inches high. It effectively creates the same viewing area as two 27-inch monitors placed side-by-side. The action is brought into focus courtesy of an 1,800R curvature. Speed is addressed with a 144Hz refresh rate and FreeSync 2. Contrast? There’s plenty, thanks to a VA (vertical alignment) panel that offers DCI color and HDR.

Specifications

Panel Type & Backlight SVA (super vertical alignment) / Quantum Dot LEDEdge array w/zone dimming Screen Size & Aspect Ratio 49 inches / 32:9Curve Radius – 1,800mm Max Resolution & Refresh 3,840 x 1,080 @ 144HzFreeSync 2: 36-144HzDensity: 88ppi Native Color Depth & Gamut 10-bit (8-bit+FRC) / DCI-P3 Response Time (GTG) 1ms Brightness SDR - 350cd/m2HDR - 600cd/m2 Contrast 3000:1 Speakers ✗ Video Inputs 2x DisplayPort 1.22x HDMI 2.0 Audio 1x 3.5mm input1x 3.5mm output USB V3.0 – 1x up, 2x down Power Consumption 51.7W, brightness @ 200nits Panel Dimensions 47.4 x 15.9-20.7 x 15 inches WxHxD w/base 1,204 x 404-526 x 381mm Panel Thickness 7.7 inches / 196mm Bezel Width Top/sides - .4 inch / 9mmBottom – .7 inch / 17mm Weight 26.2lbs / 11.9kg Warranty 3 years

The C49HG90 boasts impressive specs, but there is 1 area that may give some users pause – resolution. Viewable height is 1,080 pixels, the same as a Full HD (FHD) panel (1,920 x 1,080). And its extreme width means density is a relatively low 88 pixels per inch. This is right on the edge for many who may be used to Quad HD (2,560 x 1,440) or Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160) panels. How will this pan out in actual use? We’ll explore that later.

But first, we should explain the QLED label. In this case, Q refers to quantum dot, which is the method Samsung uses to increase the backlight’s available color gamut. Unlike more expensive RGB and GBr LEDs, a quantum dot backlight uses a glass tube coated with semiconductor nanocrystals that covers blue LEDs. The crystals are electro-emissive and create red and green light when excited. It’s a cheap way to provide extended color, and in this case, you get almost 90% of the DCI-P3 gamut.

The C49HG90 also includes the latest in gaming and video technologies. A 144Hz refresh rate keeps things smooth and blur-free. FreeSync 2 operates over a 36 to 144Hz range, so there's no chance you’ll see a frame tear. And the VA panel offers HDR10 support, along with that DCI-P3 color.

Physical Layout & Accessories

The base is the widest and deepest example we’ve ever seen but is slim and neat at the same time. It bolts to the upright, which is then attached to the panel with four captive screws. You’ll need a Phillips-head screwdriver to get the job done. Be sure to install the plastic trim ring first, otherwise the lighting effect is very bright, and the attachment hardware will be left exposed. Samsung includes a small cover for the input panel, along with 1 cable each for HDMI and USB and 2 for DisplayPort. The monitor also comes with a cable for IEC power, which you'll need for its right-angled plugs; a standard power cord won’t fit into the deeply set jack panel. You also get a metal adapter with 100mm VESA mount holes if you wish to use an aftermarket system.

Product 360

Image 1 of 5 Image 2 of 5 Image 3 of 5 Image 4 of 5 Image 5 of 5

To call the C49HG90 a desktop monitor is a stretch. It is all of 4 feet wide and requires a lot of space. You’ll also need at least 15 inches of depth to accommodate the curve and the large stand, which is extremely solid and stable. The upright offers a 4.8-inch height adjustment, along with 15° swivel to either side, 15° back tilt and 5° forward. Movements are firm and feel high-quality. Build is excellent as well, as befits a monitor in this price range.

The anti-glare layer is aggressive, necessary in such a large screen, and blocks all but the very brightest reflections. It does not create grain or other visible artifacts. The bezel is narrow, just 9mm around the top and sides and 17mm across the bottom. Just right of center, you’ll find an on-screen display (OSD) joystick to control everything, including power. Three additional keys allow access to 3 settings memory slots.

You'll also notice some tight curvature. 1,800R is the smallest radius currently available in any screen size. The wraparound effect is quite something in practice. It’s a little strange when working in business-oriented apps, and resolution may hamper productivity there. But gaming is a unique experience when your entire peripheral vision is filled with the on-screen environment.

Inputs include 2 HDMI 2.0, 2 DisplayPort 1.2 (1 mini) and USB 3.0 (1 upstream, 2 downstream). Audio is supported by 3.5mm jacks, 1 in and 1 out. Once you’ve made your connections, you can hide cables with the included snap-on cover.

MORE: Best Gaming Monitors

MORE: How We Test Monitors

MORE: All Monitor Content