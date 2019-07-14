Score a Dell G5 Laptop with GTX 1060 For Just $779

The Dell G5 15-inch is an affordable gaming laptop with a heavy dose of style and relatively long battery lief. However, it has rarely been more affordable than it is today at Walmart. For $779, you get a configuration with Nvidia GTX 1060 graphics, a Core i5-8300H CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD and a 1TB HDD.

Taken in isolation, those specs are impressive for any laptop at this price. Yes, the GTX 1060 is a last-gen card and Intel is now up to 9th Gen CPUs, but this system can game very effectively at 1080p resolution. When we reviewed a Dell G5 with a slower, GTX 1050 Ti inside, the system managed a smooth 57 fps on the Hitman benchmark.

In our tests, we also found that the G5 had a snappy keyboard, smooth touchpad and loud, detailed sound. The system is also upgrade-friendly, making it easy to swap out the RAM and two different storage drives, one M.2 and the other 3.5-inch. The G5 lasted a full 6 hours and 17 minutes on our battery test, which involves web surfing over Wi-Fi; that's nearly two hours longer than the average budget gaming laptop.

Perhaps the best thing about the Dell G5 is its slick red and black design. The rear vents look like the jets that propel a spaceship. Walmart has both the black (with red accents) and Beijing Red (with gray accents) colors. We'd throw caution to the wind and go for the red.

