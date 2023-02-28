Dell XPS 15 and XPS 17 Get 13th Gen Intel and Nvidia 40-Series Spec Bumps

Dell is upgrading part of its flagship laptop line today, moving the Dell XPS 15 and XPS 17 up to 13th Gen Intel Core processors and Nvidia's GeForce RTX 40-series graphics cards.



Unlike the Dell XPS 13, which got a makeover last year along with a spec bump, the XPS 15 and XPS 17 look the same as they have for the last few years.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Dell XPS 15 (9530) Dell XPS 17 (9730) CPU Up to Intel Core i9-13900H Up to Intel Core i9-13900H Graphics Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070, Intel Arc A370M Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 Memory Up to 64GB DDR5-4800 Up to 64GB DDR5-4800 Storage Up to 4TB PCie 4 SSD Up to 4TB PCie 4 SSD Display 15.6-inch, 3456 x 2160 OLED touch screen or 1920 x 1200 non-touch, Dolby Vision 17-inch, 3840 x 2400 OLED touch screen or 1920 x 1080 non-touch, Dolby Vision Battery 86 WHr 97 WHr Connectivity Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6 1675 (AX211), Bluetooth 5.2 Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6 1675 (AX211), Bluetooth 5.2 Starting Price (at release) $2,949 $3,399

Both the XPS 15 (9530) and XPS 17 (9730) will start at a Core i5-13500H and go up to an Intel Core i9-13900H and go up to 64GB of DDR5-4800 RAM. Additionally, they each can be configured with between 512GB and 4TB of SSD storage, though Dell notes that the computers actually support up to 8TB.



The big difference, beyond the displays and size, are in graphics. The XPS 15 will range from Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4050 up to the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070, and will also offer an entry-level Intel graphics option in the Arc A370M, while the XPS 17 will start at the RTX 4050 and go up to the RTX 4080. But the XPS 15 is only launching with its most powerful graphics option and the XPS 17 will have the top two. All of the lower-level GPUs are coming "post launch."

(Image credit: Dell)