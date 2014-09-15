Trending

DisplayPort 1.3 Has Arrived, Drives 4K At 120 Hz

The DisplayPort 1.3 standard has arrived, and it is damn impressive!

Lately, there have been two rushes in display technologies – higher resolutions and higher refresh rates. Going for one at a time is attainable, but trying for both at the same time provides a serious challenge in terms of bandwidth.

The display connectivity protocols that exist are simply not powerful enough to support both of these advancements at once. We might be getting excited over being able to drive 4K at 60 Hz with the upcoming HDMI 2.0 devices, but I think we can do better than that, and the Video Electronics Standards Association (VESA) apparently agrees. VESA has just announced the DisplayPort 1.3 standard, which should theoretically be able to drive 4K displays at 120 Hz. 

The DisplayPort 1.3 standard increases the maximum bandwidth to a staggering 32.4 Gb/s, which not only offers support for 4K at 120 Hz but can also be used to daisy-chain two 4K 60 Hz DisplayPort 1.3-enabled monitors. Still not impressed? It will also allow you to run a 5K monitor over a single DisplayPort cable. So far, we've only seen one of those monitors from Dell, although we're not sure whether it comes with DisplayPort 1.3 support. Apple might also have a 5K display in the works. We've reached out to Dell for an answer, and we'll let you know when we hear back.

In order to ensure that the standard is a little more future-proof, VESA has also given it native support for the 4:2:0 sampling method. With this compression, you'll be able to drive a future 8K display from what will then be an antiquated DisplayPort 1.3 output. This is similar to what Nvidia has done in order to achieve 4K at 60 Hz over an HDMI 1.4 interface.

When we reached out to VESA to ask when we'd be seeing DisplayPort 1.3-enabled devices hit the market, we were told that it would happen throughout 2015. Hopefully, the upcoming GTX 980 and GTX 970 graphics cards have DisplayPort 1.3 interfaces, because otherwise it will be a long wait before this announcement becomes relevant. VESA has made the DisplayPort 1.3 standard available for free to all members of the association.

Follow Niels Broekhuijsen @NBroekhuijsen. Follow us @tomshardware, on Facebook and on Google+.

28 Comments Comment from the forums
  • redgarl 15 September 2014 20:29
    I cannot understand the industry to not dump HDMI 2.0 for Displayport. The only 4k TV available with a Displayport 1.2 is the Panasonic AX800. A damn shame since it is the only option to plug your 4k PC to a screen bigger than 30 inches.
  • ssdpro 15 September 2014 20:35
    This might excite dozens of users.
  • dstarr3 15 September 2014 20:46
    I, for one, welcome our new interface overlords.
  • TheMentalist 15 September 2014 21:08
    Glorious!
  • aberkae 15 September 2014 21:17
    Im not holding my breath, I'm predicting pascal launch time frame for a 12 bit 120hz 4k monitor.
  • SirKnobsworth 15 September 2014 21:18
    Any word on the new micro DisplayPort connector?
  • Traciatim 15 September 2014 21:37
    Cool, now we just need single video cards that are able to drive games at that resolution and frequency.
  • Sparq17 15 September 2014 21:43
    The best Tom's news I've read all year!
    Asus, will you pretty please make a 120Hz 4k IPS in time for Christmas? :-)
  • Doug Lord 15 September 2014 22:26
    When will we see this on a video card? 2020?
  • drezzz 16 September 2014 00:02
    No mention of display syncing as part of the standard. What happened to AMD's answer to GSync?
