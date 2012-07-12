Fusion-io Leverages NAND as DRAM Extension

The idea is to move frequently accessed data pages to DRAM while rarely accessed data pages are transferred from DRAM to Flash. Thus, the overall available capacity for DRAM can indirectly be increased.

Fusion-io said that the technology, which was created in collaboration with Princeton University researchers, allows software developers to simply assume that their entire data set is kept in-memory all the time as NAND is a much more cost-effective memory solution and can reach much greater capacities than DRAM.

“The Fusion ioMemory architecture is uniquely suited to innovation like the Extended Memory subsystem,” said Chris Mason, Fusion-io director of kernel engineering and principal author of the Btrfs file system for Linux, in a prepared statement. “Since Fusion ioMemory has moved beyond legacy disk-era protocols, we can integrate new features like the Extended Memory subsystem to truly advance application performance for enterprise computing in ways that are simply not possible with traditional SSDs.”

Developers can access the Extended Memory feature via Fusion-io's developer community.