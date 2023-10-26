Dynatron Rolls Out First LGA7529 Cooler for Intel's Granite Rapids

Dynatron tends to be among the first makers of coolers to introduce cooling systems for upcoming datacenter platforms. In line with its traditions, on Wednesday the company quietly added its L38 all-in-one liquid cooling system for Intel's upcoming 6th Generation Xeon Scalable 'Granite Rapids' processors in LGA7529 packaging to its lineup, which did not go unnoticed.

Dynatron's L38 is a closed-loop liquid cooling system for Intel's LGA7529 CPUs aimed at 2U and larger servers. The device has a water block with a water pump that flows liquid at 1.7 liters a minute and a radiator equipped with three high-pressure 80-mm fans. These fans spin at up to 8000 revolutions per minute to produce an airflow of over 115 CFM while generating noise level of around 57 dBA. The cooling system is rated for up to 700W.

Intel's upcoming 6th Generation Xeon Scalable 'Granite Rapids' processors are set to emerge this year and target heavy-duty servers that handle complex workloads. The CPUs will be based on dozens of high-performance Redwood Cove and will feature up to 12 DDR5 memory channels. The processors were rumored to have a processor base power of around 500W, but it looks like there will be SKUs that will consume even more power, which is why all-in-one liquid cooling solutions will be required for such CPUs.

(Image credit: Dynatron)

Dynatron specifically positions its L38 for Granite Rapids SP CPUs, not for Sierra Forest processors that use the same LGA7529 packaging, but are based on up to 144 energy-efficient Crestmont cores. These CPUs aimed at cloud datacenters will also be quite power hungry, though their exact PBP are unknown.

Since the L38 is listed, it is plausible to assume that Dynatron is sampling the units with its partners among server OEMs and ODMs, who might eventually use them for machines running Intel's Xeon Scalable 'Granite Rapids' processors.