EKWB Adds D-RGB Support to Water Blocks for EVGA RTX 2080, 2080 TI Graphics Cards

EKWB is back with a new pair of water blocks. This time they're tempting owners of EVGA’s FTW3 “For the Win” models, which are some of the company’s fastest variants of the RTX 2080 and RTX 2080 Ti, with digital RGB (D-RGB), announcing the EK-Quantum Vector FTW3 RTX 2080 D-RGB and EK-Quantum Vector FTW3 RTX 2080 Ti D-RGB.

The two blocks are largely identical, having only slight differences in their cold plate layout to fit the two different graphics cards.

Following the design of all EKWB GPU water blocks nowadays, the cold plate covers the GPU, memory and VRM circuitry. The GPU part of the cold plate has a so-called “open split flow design,” which essentially pushes the fluid into the center of the GPU section and spreads it sideways from the middle, rather than flowing across the GPU over its length. This reduces the hydraulic restriction keeping the fluid flow speed high, even on weaker pumps.

EKWB has integrated D-RGB support, making the LEDs in the unit individually addressable for ultimate customizability. This differs from addressable RGB (aRGB), which uses a different connector and only lets you have a different color on each device or have the device change color in sync.

To connect the units into your liquid loop, EKWB has stuck to the standard G1/4” threading for installing fittings. This is the most common thread size for water cooling fittings, so chances are you won’t have any issues integrating this block into your loop or setting up a new loop with it.

EKWB is coming out with two variants of each block. One with a clear acrylic cover (RTX 2080 and RTX 2080 Ti) and one with an opaque Acetal cover (RTX 2080 and RTX 2080 Ti) that integrates the D-RGB lighting in a different spot for $201.29 and $195.19, respectively.

Aluminum backplates are also available with either black anodization or a nickel plating for $53.67 and $65.87, respectively. If you already own a non-D-RGB variant of these blocks, you can purchase an upgrade kit to add D-RGB support for just $24.39 (RTX 2080 and RTX 2080 Ti). All parts can be ordered directly from EKWB in Slovenia.