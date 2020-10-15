EVGA Releases Beta BIOS For RTX 3080 FTW3 Ultra: Increases Power Limit to 450W

The RTX 3080 gets some serious juice with an all-new BIOS from EVGA for its RTX 3080 FTW3 Ultra. (Via Videocardz) This new (beta) BIOS extends the FTW3 Ultra's power limit significantly from 400W to a whopping 450W. Turning this SKU into one of the highest power consuming RTX 3080 cards we've seen.

However, EVGA warns users that this BIOS is targeted towards extreme overclocking and nothing more. So if you're the majority of people gaming on this card, EVGA says there is very little benefit in upgrading. Plus it's a beta BIOS, so there's a chance you could encounter instability while using it.

This BIOS will be much appreciated among extreme overclockers, Ampere's strict power limits have become a nightmare for achieving world record benchmarking scores. Especially for users equipped with liquid nitrogen where cooling is no longer the bottleneck for achieving higher clock speeds.

EVGA has updated its PSU requirements for the beta BIOS, specifying you should be using an 850W (or higher) Gold certified PSU to handle the extra power. Which is a safe bet especially for FTW3 Ultra systems paired with an overclocked 10900K at over 5Ghz.

If you have an RTX 3080 FTW3 Ultra graphics card, you can download the new BIOS from the EVGA forum post by @EVGA_JacobF.