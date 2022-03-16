EVGA RTX 3080 12GB, RTX 3080 Ti Cards Now in Stock at MSRP

We reported yesterday that GPU prices continue to fall, dropping another 9 percent during the first half of March. That’s good news for gamers who have been forced to buy graphics cards at inflated prices due to chip shortages and Ethereum mining demand. However, even with the lower prices, the best graphics cards for gaming are still selling at well over MSRP.

That isn’t the case at EVGA, which sells its range of graphics cards directly to customers via its online store. While most of its GeForce RTX 30 line-up is out of stock, surprisingly, it has two RTX 3080 Ti SKUs available to purchase at MSRP. First up is the RTX 3080 Ti XC3 Ultra Gaming, priced at $1,329.99. You’ll find a triple-fan setup, iCX3 cooling tech with a copper base for the heatsink, a metal backplate, and of course, RGB lighting.

If you want even more performance, the RTX 3080 Ti FTW3 Ultra Gaming cranks even higher with a max GPU boost clock of 1,800 MHz but will set you back $1,429.99.

(Image credit: EVGA)

While the Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti Founders Edition has an MSRP of $1,199.99, EVGA’s cards are custom designs with added features and higher clocks, which explains their loftier MSRPs. But even at MSRP, EVGA’s cards are roughly $150 to $250 cheaper than the current going rate on third-party marketplaces like eBay.

EVGA also has the RTX 3080 12GB FTW3 Ultra Gaming and the RTX 3080 12GB XC3 Ultra Gaming in stock for $1299.99 and $1,249.99, respectively. Of course, the availability of all these cards is subject to change, but they’ve been in stock since at least Tuesday evening, so perhaps EVGA has plenty of inventory to go around.

Unfortunately, none of the more mainstream offerings, like EVGA’s RTX 3060, RTX 3060 Ti, RTX 3070 or RTX 3070 Ti cards, are in stock at the moment. That’s the real “sweet spot” in the market, offering respectable performance to gamers at affordable prices – if you can grab them at MSRP.