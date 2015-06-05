EVGA SuperNOVA Lineup Getting New PSUs

Among several new releases from EVGA, which included graphics cards with Nvidia's GTX 980 Ti GPU, the Z10 keyboard with the built-in EVBot, the new TORQ X5 mouse featuring a fingerprint scanner and a gaming case, we also spotted two new EVGA PSUs.

EVGA's SuperNOVA line will be enriched with a Titanium unit with 1 kW capacity and an 850 W PSU with Platinum efficiency. Both of the aforementioned PSUs are made by Super Flower and are based on the company's Leadex platform, which is among the best platforms money can buy. EVGA utilizes a fully modular cabling design and features a semi-passive mode for total silent operation at light loads.

According to EVGA, these two new PSUs will be available in either August or September 2015. Pricing information has not yet been determined.

