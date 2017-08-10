Trending

'Fallout 4' Will Get A Game Of The Year Edition This September

By Bethesda Game Studios 

A new version of Fallout 4 is coming at the end of next month. The Fallout 4 Game of the Year edition includes all of the post-launch content for the game, and if you’re willing to spend more money, it can include some physical items.

Some fans who bought Fallout 4 at launch also purchased a Season Pass for the game that includes free access to additional expansions. Six expansions in total came out after launch with the final addition, Nuka-World, arriving last August. The new version of the game will include all six add-ons: Automatron, Far Harbor, Nuka-World, and the Wasteland, Contraptions, and Vault-Tec Workshops. Some of the expansions introduced new locations and enemies; others further expanded on the game's base-building feature with a plethora of parts.

Bethesda has yet to release a price for the base version of the Game of the Year variant, but it did mention that there’s also a $100 collector’s edition coming out on the same day. In addition to the game, it includes a poster of the many perks available to your character, a pocket manual for the Pip-Boy, and a replica of the Pip-Boy device itself. The Pip-Boy seems to be the same collectible item included in the initial run of collector’s editions for Fallout 4.

The Pip-Boy replica isn't just a decorative piece, however, as you can place it on your wrist and then put your smartphone inside of it. You then download an app that mimics the functions of the in-game Pip-Boy so you could use the phone to manage your inventory and track quests. Our hands-on time with the Pip-Boy revealed that the extra money for the collector's item wasn't worth due to its lack of features. Even though it’s great for the extra layer of immersion, it's a lackluster piece of plastic.

This new version marks the second repackaging of Fallout 4. Last year, Bethesda announced that the game would make its way to the HTC Vive. This could be the start of the company making additional versions of the game for multiple platforms, which is similar to how The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is coming to PlayStation VR as well as the Nintendo Switch. This is on top of the release of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition last year. Fallout 4 could possibly follow the same path sometime in the near future with more variants across different platforms.

NameFallout 4: Game Of The Year Edition
TypeAction/Adventure, Role-playing, Shooter, Open-world
DeveloperBethesda Game Studios
PublisherBethesda Softworks
PlatformsPC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, HTC Vive
Where To BuyBethesdaAmazonGameStop
Release DateSeptember 26, 2017
12 Comments Comment from the forums
  • zippyzion 10 August 2017 17:49
    This tickles my fancy. I have the game and all the DLC, but I'm a sucker for goodies. I'm also a sucker for the Fallout games. Fallout 3 really hooked me, but I went back and played everything I could get my hands on.

    I think my dumb, hoarding, weirdo self might have another purchase on the horizon. I know it's a bad idea, but I just don't care.
    Reply
  • d_kuhn 10 August 2017 19:12
    Fallout 4 was a fun game... I played some of the DLC but should probably go back and play it all. I didn't like the choices you had to make in the main storyline so I actually never finished the main quest line, but it was still a decent diversion and better than a lot of games I've blown time and money on.
    Reply
  • iPanda 10 August 2017 19:20
    why not a version that includes regular and vr versions (they are separate right)?
    Reply
  • blppt 10 August 2017 21:36
    I'm not sure why, but FO4 didnt grab me like other recent entries. I've done playthroughs of NV and 3 several times over the years, but I have little to no desire to run through Boston again.
    Reply
  • elbert 10 August 2017 21:57
    I like to wait and get the game of the year edition. Cant wait for the steam fall sale.
    Reply
  • falchard 11 August 2017 02:16
    I'm still playing Fallout 4 =( I am on Hardcore difficulty and it takes some time to do things.
    Reply
  • clonazepam 11 August 2017 04:37
    I really liked Far Harbor. I also didn't finish the main story and prefer to just roam around hunting varmints.
    Reply
  • RomeoReject 11 August 2017 15:52
    It feels wrong calling this a Game of the Year edition.

    There were some great games this year, but Fallout 4 isn't on that list. Not by a longshot.
    Reply
  • blppt 11 August 2017 21:08
    Heck, if DA:I can get a GOTY edition, then I have no problem with FO4 getting one.
    Reply
  • stevo777 14 August 2017 06:53
    Bethesda makes great games, but, they are greedy pricks. Not even any value given if you already own the main Fallout 4 game. For instance, they, basically, just upgraded Skyrim to run on the PS4 and the Xbox One and are still trying to charge full price on it after about a year, despite releasing it for free on PC. They will do anything to milk the consumer. I think I am starting to agree with Elbert in that I will just start waiting a couple of years for them to release a "game of the year" edition before parting with my cash with these scoundrels.
    Reply