First Benchmark Result of Intel's Core i9-11950H 'Tiger Lake-H' Emerge

The first benchmark results of Intel's yet-to-be-announced eight-core Core i9-11950 'Tiger Lake-H' processor for gaming notebooks have been published in Primate Labs' Geekbench 5 database. The new unit expectedly beats Intel's own quad-core Core i7-1185G7 CPU both in single and multi-thread workloads, but when it comes to comparison with other rivals, its results are not that obvious.

Intel's Core i9-11950 processor has never been revealed in leaks, so it was surprising to see benchmark results of HP's ZBook Studio 15.6-inch G8 laptop based on this CPU in Geekbench 5. The chip has eight cores based on the Willow Cove microarchitecture running at 2.60 GHz – 4.90 GHz, it is equipped with a 24MB cache, a dual-channel DDR4-3200 memory controller, and a basic UHD Graphics core featuring the Xe architecture.

In Geekbench 5, the ZBook Studio 15.6-inch G8 powered by the Core i9-11950H scored 1,365 points in single-thread benchmark and 6,266 points in multi-thread benchmark. The system operated in 'HP Optimized (Modern Standby)' power plan, though we do not know the maximum TDP that is supported in this mode.

CPU Single-Core Multi-Core Cores/Threads, uArch Cache Clocks TDP Link AMD Ryzen 9 5980HS 1,540 8,225 8C/16T, Zen 3 16MB 3.30 ~ 4.53 GHz 35W https://browser.geekbench.com/v5/cpu/6027200 AMD Ryzen 9 4900H 1,230 7,125 8C/16T, Zen 2 8MB 3.30 ~ 4.44 GHz 35~54W https://browser.geekbench.com/v5/cpu/6028856 Intel Core i9-11900 1,715 10,565 8C/16T, Cedar Cove 16 MB 2.50 ~ 5.20 GHz 65W https://browser.geekbench.com/v5/cpu/7485886 Intel Core i9-11950H 1,365 6,266 8C/16T, Willow Cove 24MB 2.60 ~ 4.90 GHz ? https://browser.geekbench.com/v5/cpu/7670672 Intel Core i9-10885H 1,335 7,900 8C/16T, Skylake 16MB 2.40 ~ 5.08 GHz 45W https://browser.geekbench.com/v5/cpu/6006773 Intel Core i7-1185G7 1,550 5,600 4C/8T, Willow Cove 12MB 3.0 ~ 4.80 GHz 28W https://browser.geekbench.com/v5/cpu/5644005 Apple M1 1,710 7,660 4C Firestorm + 4C Icestorm 12MB + 4MB 3.20 GHz 20~24W https://browser.geekbench.com/v5/cpu/6038094

The upcoming Core i9-11950H processor easily defeats its quad-core Core i7-1185G7 brother for mainstream and thin-and-light laptops both in single-thread and multi-thread workloads. This is not particularly surprising as the model i7-1185G7 has a TDP of 28W. Meanwhile, the Core i9-11950H is behind AMD's Ryzen 9 5980HS as well as Apple's M1 in all kinds of workloads. Furthermore, its multi-thread score is behind that of its predecessor, the Core i9-10885H.

Perhaps, the unimpressive results of the Core i9-11950H in Geekbench 5 are due to a preliminary BIOS, early drivers, wrong settings, or some other anomalies. In short, since the CPU does not officially exist, its test results should be taken with a grain of salt. Yet, at this point, the product does not look too good in this benchmark.