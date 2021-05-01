First Benchmark Result of Intel's Core i9-11950H 'Tiger Lake-H' Emerge

The first benchmark results of Intel's yet-to-be-announced eight-core Core i9-11950 'Tiger Lake-H' processor for gaming notebooks have been published in Primate Labs' Geekbench 5 database. The new unit expectedly beats Intel's own quad-core Core i7-1185G7 CPU both in single and multi-thread workloads, but when it comes to comparison with other rivals, its results are not that obvious.
Intel's Core i9-11950 processor has never been revealed in leaks, so it was surprising to see benchmark results of HP's ZBook Studio 15.6-inch G8 laptop based on this CPU in Geekbench 5. The chip has eight cores based on the Willow Cove microarchitecture running at 2.60 GHz – 4.90 GHz, it is equipped with a 24MB cache, a dual-channel DDR4-3200 memory controller, and a basic UHD Graphics core featuring the Xe architecture.
In Geekbench 5, the ZBook Studio 15.6-inch G8 powered by the Core i9-11950H scored 1,365 points in single-thread benchmark and 6,266 points in multi-thread benchmark. The system operated in 'HP Optimized (Modern Standby)' power plan, though we do not know the maximum TDP that is supported in this mode.
|CPU
|Single-Core
|Multi-Core
|Cores/Threads, uArch
|Cache
|Clocks
|TDP
|Link
|AMD Ryzen 9 5980HS
|1,540
|8,225
|8C/16T, Zen 3
|16MB
|3.30 ~ 4.53 GHz
|35W
|https://browser.geekbench.com/v5/cpu/6027200
|AMD Ryzen 9 4900H
|1,230
|7,125
|8C/16T, Zen 2
|8MB
|3.30 ~ 4.44 GHz
|35~54W
|https://browser.geekbench.com/v5/cpu/6028856
|Intel Core i9-11900
|1,715
|10,565
|8C/16T, Cedar Cove
|16 MB
|2.50 ~ 5.20 GHz
|65W
|https://browser.geekbench.com/v5/cpu/7485886
|Intel Core i9-11950H
|1,365
|6,266
|8C/16T, Willow Cove
|24MB
|2.60 ~ 4.90 GHz
|?
|https://browser.geekbench.com/v5/cpu/7670672
|Intel Core i9-10885H
|1,335
|7,900
|8C/16T, Skylake
|16MB
|2.40 ~ 5.08 GHz
|45W
|https://browser.geekbench.com/v5/cpu/6006773
|Intel Core i7-1185G7
|1,550
|5,600
|4C/8T, Willow Cove
|12MB
|3.0 ~ 4.80 GHz
|28W
|https://browser.geekbench.com/v5/cpu/5644005
|Apple M1
|1,710
|7,660
|4C Firestorm + 4C Icestorm
|12MB + 4MB
|3.20 GHz
|20~24W
|https://browser.geekbench.com/v5/cpu/6038094
The upcoming Core i9-11950H processor easily defeats its quad-core Core i7-1185G7 brother for mainstream and thin-and-light laptops both in single-thread and multi-thread workloads. This is not particularly surprising as the model i7-1185G7 has a TDP of 28W. Meanwhile, the Core i9-11950H is behind AMD's Ryzen 9 5980HS as well as Apple's M1 in all kinds of workloads. Furthermore, its multi-thread score is behind that of its predecessor, the Core i9-10885H.
Perhaps, the unimpressive results of the Core i9-11950H in Geekbench 5 are due to a preliminary BIOS, early drivers, wrong settings, or some other anomalies. In short, since the CPU does not officially exist, its test results should be taken with a grain of salt. Yet, at this point, the product does not look too good in this benchmark.