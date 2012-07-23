Trending

Fractal Design Announces Define R4 Quiet PC Case

Fractal Design has extended its computer case portfolio with the new Define R4 model.

The company said that the minimalistic design hides  "dense, sound-absorbing material" in the front and side panels and turns it into a "benchmark for noise reduction". The case can accommodate up to eight HDDs, up to two SSDs mounted on the back of the motherboard, graphic card sizes up to 430 mm in length, and multiple ventilation options.

Fractal Design offers the user a choice to select either silent operation or "maximum airflow" via its ModuVent technology. There is a three-speed fan controller built into the front panel that supports up to three fans. The manufacturer includes two silent R2 fans with the Define R4.

The case comes in three colors, black, grey and white, and is offered for $110.

There's no word yet on whether or not this one is bulletproof like the Define XL.

  • molo9000 23 July 2012 17:55
    I want it... I need it...
    http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H-O5iMsEQwU

    Actually, I'm fine with by Define R3. Great cases for the money.
  • waxdart 23 July 2012 18:24
    That looks wonderful. I spent a fortune on on an Antec P183 and it's no where need as good as that!

    If you want a very silent case and have no money. I used to have a really cheap awful OEM beige one. Every screw had a cheap silicon washer either side. http://www.maplin.co.uk/silicon-washers-99272

    Fitting it back together was really hard. That crap case had less HDD noise than the Antec P183 I bought :( The Fan was louder in the crap case; but as I've upgraded them all for the Antec and I'm still not happy - I don't think I can blame the OEM beige box much! I really want to hear how good the R4 is.

    What the best 120/140mm fan these days?
  • hellfire24 23 July 2012 18:47
    another great case from fractal for $110 :)
  • classzero 23 July 2012 19:22
    I Love it. Glad to see some minimalist cases produced in the age of ugly, cheap cases.
  • freggo 23 July 2012 20:33
    Not enough details to judge if it is worth the money. Also it appears -from those tiny pics- that it prob. is.
  • gsacks 23 July 2012 22:17
    Love my FD R3. It was the easiest case I've ever worked with, and I have to put my ear to the case before I can hear any sound at all. My only gripe is the cheap grommets they provide for the openings in the back designed for water coolers. They fall out too easily, and I lost one. Also, I wish there were one more external drive bay, and that this additional bay would not be hidden behind the door. That would allow for adding a card reader or additional USB3 or even thunderbolt ports, which could be used with the front door closed.
  • phamhlam 23 July 2012 23:22
    Fractal makes the great cases. They are of great quality and clean looking.
  • JoeMomma 23 July 2012 23:59
    WAXDART,

    Without a doubt NOCTUA makes the best fans on the market.Every part of the fan - blades, shroud, motor, bearing has been meticulously engineered for top performance and low noise. I just got their 140mm fan that fits 120mm holes for $25. It is completely silent running at top speed and is made to produce a high static pressure inside the case. I plan to replace all my fans with NOCTUA at a later date. The only bad thing is they are ugly - brown and tan.
  • gm0n3y 24 July 2012 00:32
    Interesting, my p183 is the quietest case I've ever used. Not sure why yours is so loud.

This Fractal case looks to be exactly what I want in a case. I'll definitely be considering this (or future Fractal models) for my next build. It's even more minimalist than the p183.

    This Fractal case looks to be exactly what I want in a case. I'll definitely be considering this (or future Fractal models) for my next build. It's even more minimalist than the p183.
  • JOSHSKORN 24 July 2012 00:47
    molo9000I want it... I need it...http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H-O5iMsEQwUActually, I'm fine with by Define R3. Great cases for the money.Thanks a lot. I'm going to have trouble sleeping after watching this.
