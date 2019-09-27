This Ripjaws V 16GB DDR4-3600 C16 Memory Kit Is On Sale For $77

(Image credit: G.Skill)

Whether you're looking for a new memory kit for a build or upgrade, G.Skill has a pretty attractive option for you. The Ripjaws V DDR4-3600 16GB (2x8GB) memory kit is on sale for $76.99 at Newegg until next Wednesday.

The Ripjaws V memory kit (F4-3600C16D-16GVKC) is a dual-channel kit that's comprised of two 8GB DDR4 memory modules. The memory modules are passively cooled with a sleek, black heat spreader. They stand 42mm tall and shouldn't get in the way of big CPU air coolers.

The Ripjaws V DDR4-3600 memory modules are designed to operate at 3,600 MHz with CL16-19-19-39 timings. The sticks require 1.35V to run at the advertised memory speed. They come equipped with a Intel XMP 2.0 profile, which you can activate to get them to run at 3,600 MHz without much effort. The memory kit is compatible with both AMD and Intel platforms. G.Skill backs the Ripjaws V memory kit with a limited lifetime warranty.

