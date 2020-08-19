At $30, Logitech's G402 Gaming Mouse Is a No-Brainer

(Image credit: Logitech)

It can be hard to find the best gaming mouse or even one you like. Personally, I’ve been perfectly satisfied with my pointer ever since I got my first Logitech G402 Hyperion Fury in 2016. Since then, I’ve bought 4 of these mice, either to take to separate workstations or to give to roommates. That’s why I’m excited about Target’s latest mouse deal, where they’ve slashed the G402 down to $30.99 (from $59.99).



The Logitech G402 Hyperion Fury is an oldie but goodie. It’s a wired gaming mouse with 8 programmable, macro-capable buttons, a max CPI of 4,000, on-the-fly CPI switching and a 1ms reporting rate. It also has LED lights that serve both to decorate and to help you keep track of which of the customizable DPI presets you’re using. At .03 pounds without its cable, it’s plenty lightweight, too.



Logitech G402 Hyperion Fury: was $59.99 now $30.99 at Target

The Logitech G402 Hyperion Fury is a 4,000 max CPI mouse with on-the-fly DPI switching, 8 programmable buttons, a 32-bit Arm processor for assigning macros and a 1ms reporting rate. It also has LED lights that both relay DPI information and decorate the mouse.

View Deal

While 4,000 max CPI is on the lower-end of what many modern mice are capable of, it’s still plenty for most use cases. Pro gamers actually tend to play with lower CPI, anyway, as it gives them more precision control. Meanwhile, the form factor is near-identical to the popular G502 Proteus Core or G502 Hero.



My personal experience has told me that you can never have too many G402s. I’d fill a whole closet with them, if I had the space.