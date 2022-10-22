GeForce RTX 4090 Reportedly Makes Its Way To Laptops

Hardware leaker Harukaze5719 (opens in new tab) has shared the alleged Ada Lovelace dies that will power Nvidia's next-generation RTX 40-series Mobile GPUs and their associated power targets. Most interestingly, the leak claims that Nvidia could prepare a GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile, the first time this model number has appeared in the mobile segment. But, of course, treat the leaked information with a grain of salt.

The leak (via REHWK (opens in new tab)) reveals five GeForce RTX 40-series Mobile GPUs in total, including the GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile, GeForce RTX 4080 Ti Mobile, GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile, GeForce RTX 4060 Ti Mobile, and GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile. In addition, the mobile variant of the GeForce RTX 4090 will reportedly utilize the AD103 die, while the GeForce RTX 4080 Ti will rely on the AD104 die, whereas the AD106 silicon will serve the GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile. Finally, the GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile models could sport the AD107 die.

Power consumption for the GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile and GeForce RTX4080 Ti Mobile allegedly peak at 175W, and the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Mobile tops out at 140W. Unfortunately, the leaker didn't provide the TDP for the GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile and GeForce RTX 4060 Ti Mobile SKUs. If these figures are accurate, the GeForce RTX 4090 should be a massive upgrade in the mobile space, providing desktop GeForce RTX 3090 or GeForce RTX 3080-like performance at just 175W. To keep performance up at these lower TDPs, Nvidia may have to unlock all cores on the AD103 for maximum performance and efficiency compared to the desktop GeForce RTX 4080 16GB, which will come with a slightly neutered AD103 die.

As for the GeForce RTX 4080 Ti Mobile, we should expect this GPU to be a significant downgrade in performance compared to the GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile due to the rumored die change from AD103 to AD104. Since AD104, with all cores enabled, features a 40% reduction in core count, essentially, the GeForce RTX 4080 Ti Mobile will be the mobile variant of the now deleted GeForce RTX 4080 12GB SKU. However, performance will be dictated heavily by clock speed in the mobile segment since clock speeds have the chance to fluctuate significantly due to the considerably lower TDPs required on mobile SKUs. With a 40% reduction in core count on AD103, there's a likely chance we'll see far higher clock speeds on the GeForce RTX 4080 Ti Mobile compared to the GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile.

GeForce RTX 40-Series Mobile Specifications*

Graphics Card GPU GPU ID TDP (W) GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile AD103 GN21-X11 175 GeForce RTX 4080 Ti Mobile AD104 GN21-X9 175 GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile AD106 GN21-X6 140 GeForce RTX 4060 Ti Mobile AD107 GN21-X4 ? GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile AD107 GN21-X2 ?

*Specifications are unconfirmed.

Unfortunately, we don't have enough details on AD106 or AD107 to know how fast or slow the GeForce RTX 4060 (Ti) Mobile and GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile will be. But we expect all to pack a noticeable performance upgrade over their GeForce RTX 30-series counterparts. What is interesting, though, is the potential introduction of the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti Mobile so early in the mobile pipeline, with both the GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile and Ti variant GPUs using the entry-level AD107 die instead of AD106. It differs from 30 series models, where the xx60 series cards operated on the GA106 die.

It would suggest that AD107 will be an exceptionally powerful die on Ada Lovelace. Still, we suspect this die change is only due to the GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile being introduced to the product stack, forcing other models to go down a notch in core count and GPU dies.

Overall, Ada Lovelace mobile is looking very strong based on the power consumption targets and die models suggested in the leaks. GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile and higher SKUs will feature noticeably boosted power targets over GeForce RTX 30-series GPUs, with the GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile having the possibility to match the desktop GeForce RTX 3090 or GeForce RTX 3080 gaming performance. But we'll have to wait and see the spacing between these GPUs once Nvidia releases them. Nvidia's GeForce RTX 40-series Mobile GPUs still have a 50% effective nerf to power targets over RTX 30-series desktop GPUs, which can hugely impact performance. It's all down to Ada Lovelace's efficiency on the TSMC 4n node at these "very low" power targets.