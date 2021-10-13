GeIL Launches Intel Alder Lake and AMD Zen 4 Compatible DDR5-5600 Modules

Earlier this week GeIL started to sell its DDR5-4800 memory modules via Amazon and Newegg before any official announcement was made. Now the company has published specifications for its Polaris RGB DDR5 memory modules and kits for enthusiasts. The range of GeIL's Polaris RGB DDR5 DIMMs will address enthusiasts with different needs and budgets. Furthermore, GeIL claims compatibility with both Intel Z690 and AMD Zen 4 platforms.

Compatible with Next-Gen Platforms: Z690 & Zen 4

Perhaps the most interesting part about GeIL's Polaris RGB DDR5 announcement is that the company says that its DDR5 modules will be compatible not only with Intel's 12th Generation Core 'Alder Lake' processors due to hit the market in the coming weeks, but also with AMD's next-generation Ryzen CPUs based on the Zen 4 microarchitecture that will arrive in 2022.

"The Polaris DDR5 is the first RGB illuminated DDR5 memory module available in the market," said Jennifer Huang, the VP of GeIL Memory. GeIL has been working closely with all major motherboard makers to guarantee that the new Polaris RGB DDR5 and other upcoming GeIL DDR5 Memory products have the best compatibility and reliability across both Intel and AMD motherboards, including Z690 and Zen4 platforms."

Up to 5600 MT/s

In the coming weeks, GeIL will offer JEDEC-standard Polaris RGB DDR5-4800 CL40 1.1V modules featuring 8GB, 16GB, and 32GB capacity but without any XMP profiles. For those who want something faster, the company will provide 16GB DDR5-5200 CL34 at 1.15V and 16GB DDR5-5600 CL38 at 1.25V DIMMs with XMP3 support to make overclocking easier. The modules will be available separately as well as in dual-channel kits.

GeIL's Polaris RGB DDR5 Modules

Mode Timings Voltage Module Capacity Kit Capacity XMP Intel Z690 DDR4-4800 CL40 40-40-77 1.1 Volts 8 GB 16 GB - + DDR4-4800 CL40 40-40-77 1.1 Volts 16 GB 32 GB - + DDR4-4800 CL40 40-40-77 1.1 Volts 32 GB 64 GB - + DDR4-5200 CL34 38-38-78 1.15 Volts 16 GB 32 GB XMP 3.0 + DDR4-5600 CL38 44-44-84 1.25 Volts 16 GB 32 GB XMP 3.0 +

While DDR5-5600 offers a 17% higher memory bandwidth compared to DDR5-4800, it is still a far cry from DDR5-7200 modules that GeIL pre-announced back in May. Of course, over time GeIL and other DRAM module houses will come up with DDR5-6800 and DDR5-7200 DIMMs, but it doesn't seem likely that we are going to see such modules in mass quantities this year. In any case, DDR5-5600 will likely be enough to enter the list of the best RAM modules on the market.

GeIL equips its Polaris RGB DDR5 modules with red, titanium grey or glacier white heat spreaders with addressable RGB LEDs on top, so modders should be quite happy. Meanwhile, the company says that its heat spreaders will not interfere with the majority of large CPU coolers.