Get $50 Off The 1TB Rocket SSD For Your Steam Deck

Sabrent normally sells the Rocket 2230 1TB for $159.99. However, for a limited time, this small and fast SSD can be yours for just $109.99 (opens in new tab), saving you a nice $50 off the regular price. Thus far, the discount only applies to purchases from Sabrent’s online store.

Admittedly, there aren’t many M.2 2230 SSD options on the current market. Although the SSDs are used inside popular devices, such as the ultrabooks or the Steam Deck, manufacturers haven’t given the form factor much attention. That doesn’t take away the fact that the Rocket 2230 is one of the best SSDs even if there’s little to no competition in the category.

The Rocket 2230 1TB is the flagship SKU of Sabrent’s M.2 2230 lineup. Sadly, the vendor doesn’t offer a 2TB option, which would have been great since modern games are only getting bigger. The Rocket 2230 is a PCIe 4.0 SSD and delivers performance that does justice to its credentials. The tiny SSD offers sequential read and write speeds up to 4,750 MB/s and 4,300 MB/s, respectively. With performance figures like that, the Rocket 2230 is faster than the default drives in the Steam Deck and some of the OEM drives on the market.

Performance isn’t the Rocket 2230’s only selling point. The SSD has been demonstrated to be extraordinarily power efficient in our tests. It’s an important aspect when choosing an M.2 2230 SSD since its primary target is mobile devices, like ultra-thin notebooks and handheld gaming consoles.

The Rocket 2230 also has a generous warranty, which is another point in its favor. True, there are cheaper OEM options out there but those don’t typically come with a warranty. It’s a tremendous risk since the OEM can fail in a few weeks or months. Maybe you’ll get lucky, and it lasts for a few years. But it’s a lottery. The Rocket 2230, on the other hand, comes with a five-year warranty with registration. Valve doesn’t plan to release a Steam Deck 2 “for a few years”. But when the company does and if the new device retains the same form factor SSD, you’re already set with the Rocket 2230 1TB.