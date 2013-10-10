Gigabyte Launching Compact BRIX PC with Built-in Projector

On Wednesday Gigabyte Technology introduced the BRIX Projector, the latest addition to the company's line of ultra-compact PC kits. The device features a built-in 75 lumen LED backlit mini projector so that users can display the desktop and/or media on a wall rather than a monitor. The projector aspect also has its own HDMI input, 1.5 watt speakers, and a power switch in case users don't want to use the mini PC portion.

"Adding a powerful mini-projector to a device that is extremely portable and compact, opens up a wealth of possibilities and usage scenarios," commented Henry Kao, Vice President of GIGABYTE Motherboard Business Unit. "The BRIX Projector is pushing the boundaries of innovation further than ever, creating a device that breaks the mold in almost all respects."

According to the specs, the Mini PC features an Intel Core i3-4010U "Haswell" processor with integrated Intel HD Graphics 4400. The device also provides a headphones/SPDIF-Out jack, one Gigabit Ethernet port, four USB 3.0 ports, HDMI output, one mini-DisplayPort jack, and an installed Wireless N and Bluetooth 4.0 mini-PCIe module. The mini rig supports up to 16 GB of SO-DIMM DRR3L 1.35v RAM (which you provide), and up to 256 GB on an mSATA SSD (which you also provide).

In addition to the HDMI input and integrated speakers, the projector aspect provides an 854 x 480 resolution with a 16:9 aspect ratio and a 900:1 contrast ratio. The mini projector also has an adjustable focus and a variable 7 inch to 85 inch projected image size.

"Students living away from home can use the BRIX Projector as their main PC for assignments and course work, using the projector to enjoy movies and other entertainment during down time. Families will also appreciate being able to conveniently use the BRIX in any room in the home," reads the press release. "Young children can enjoy cartoons in the bedroom, while older children can use it for everything from homework to PC gaming."

Currently, the links to the announcement and product page are broken, so stay tuned for actual pricing and availability. For more information about Gigabyte's BRIX devices, head here.