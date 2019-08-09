Amazon Lists Gigabyte Radeon RX 5700 XT Gaming OC for $420

Gigabyte's forthcoming custom Radeon RX 5700 XT Gaming OC 8G gaming graphics card has gone up on Amazon for $419.99. The card is currently listed as "temporarily out of stock," but you can still pre-order the component.

Credit: Amazon

As spotted by PCWorld's Brad Chacos, Amazon listed the Radeon RX 5700 XT Gaming OC 8G for $419.99, which may or may not be just a placeholder. If the price tag is accurate, the Gigabyte graphics card is priced pretty well, since it only commands a $20 difference over the reference Radeon RX 5700 XT.

The Gigabyte Radeon RX 5700 XT Gaming OC 8G (GV-R57XTGAMING OC-8GD) utilizes the same beefy WindForce 3X cooling solution that's practically present on every one of Gigabyte's Gaming series graphics cards. According to the Amazon listing, this iteration measures 279.4 x 114.3 x 50.8mm. So, we're basically looking at a 2.5-slot design. The familiar plastic shroud is painted in matte black with grey accents. The only RGB element on the graphics card is the Gigabyte logo on the side. It also has a cool matching metal backplate. Assuming Gigabyte didn't touch the WindForce 3X cooler, there should be four composite copper heatpipes under the hood and a considerable heatsink that cools the GPU, memory and MOSFETs.

Credit: Amazon

The Radeon RX 5700 XT Gaming OC 8G relies on three 80mm cooling fans to keep the graphics card running cool. They come with Gigabyte's patented Alternate Spinning feature, which makes the middle fan spins in a clockwise direction while the other two spin counterclockwise. Gigabyte claims this helps reduce turbulence between the three fans and improve airflow pressure. The fans also feature the brand's 3D Active Fan technology that only turns them on when the GPU temperature exceeds a certain threshold.

Credit: Amazon

As the graphics card's name implies, it comes with a factory overclock. Sadly, Amazon hasn't listed the operating clocks. However, an overclock between 5-10% seems rather reasonable. For one, the Radeon RX 5700 XT Gaming OC 8G isn't Gigabyte's top model, so we don't expect to have a crazy overclock. Additionally, it has one 8-pin and one 6-pin PCIe power connectors, which implies its operating clocks probably won't stray too far off from a vanilla AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT.