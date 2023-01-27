Gigabyte's 48-Inch OLED Aorus FO48U 4K Gaming Monitor is on Sale for $829: Real Deals

You'll need a deep desk or a very strong monitor arm, but if you want to upgrade your gaming monitor to a massive 48-inch 4K OLED display, then consider the Gigabyte Aorus FO48U which is down to $829 (opens in new tab) from Newegg. We gave the Aorus FO48U our Editor's Choice award in our review thanks to its phenomenal contrast and color accuracy.

Here's another sale today on one of Dell's XPS desktop computers with a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700 CPU and an Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti graphics card inside. This model of the Dell XPS is currently $1,349 (opens in new tab). It's not as cheap as making your own computer, but if you're not comfortable with constructing a PC, a pre-built is a good option.

The Asus ROG Swift PG259QNR is now $299 (opens in new tab) from Amazon. The PG259QNR measures 24.5 inches and has a 1080p FHD resolution on an IPS panel, this doesn't sound all that impressive until you notice the 360Hz refresh rate, making it a great monitor for competitive FPS gaming. The lower resolution makes it easier to sustain the high FPS count without encountering dips in performance during crucial gameplay.

(opens in new tab) Aorus FO48U 4K OLED 48-inch: now $829 at Newegg (opens in new tab) (was $1,499)

This excellent 48-inch 4K OLED monitor/TV has a 120Hz Refresh Rate, 1ms (GTG) Response Time, HDMI 2.1, and support for FreeSync Premium. Other features include 10-bit color / 98% DCI-P3 / 130% sRGB, and a KVM feature with USB Type-C to control multiple devices. Check out our Aorus FO48U review to see why we gave it our Editor's choice award.

(opens in new tab) Dell XPS Desktop: now $1,349 at Dell (opens in new tab) (was $1,649)

This Dell XPS Desktop features a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700 CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti GPU with 12GB of GDDR6 VRAM, 16GB of DDR5 (4400MHz) RAM, and a 512GB M.2 SSD for boot, with a 1TB (7200RPM) HDD.

(opens in new tab) Asus ROG Swift 360Hz PG259QNR 24.5-inch gaming monitor: now $299 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (was $399)

The Asus ROG Swift PG259QNR is a gaming monitor aimed at serious FPS gamers and those who require the higher accuracy of higher frame rates. With its 360Hz refresh rate, this monitor can pump the frame rates as long as your graphics card can keep up.

(opens in new tab) Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 Ultra Slim: now $1,529 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (was $2,099)

With a 15.6-inch 165Hz QHD display, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card, AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS processor, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, and a 1TB PCIe NVMe SSD, this laptop packs a lot of power into its ultra-slim frame.

(model -GA503QS-BS96Q)

(opens in new tab) MSI Vector GP66: now $1,999 at Newegg (opens in new tab) (was $2,599)

This impressively specced Vector GP66 from MSI has a 15.6-inch 165Hz QHD screen, Intel's 12th Gen Core i9-12900H CPU, the powerful Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti GPU, a massive 32GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB NVMe SSD.

(model-Vector GP66 12UHSO-673)

