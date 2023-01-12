Gigabyte's Aorus 5 RTX 3070 Gaming Laptop Now $1,149: Real Deals

Desktop gaming computers are fantastic, but sometimes it's nice to carry your gaming computer into another room, or pop around to a friend's house for some gaming fun. In this case, laptops are the perfect solution, but they often aren't that cheap, and you certainly want to buy one that is capable of fulfilling your gaming requirements. Look at our best gaming laptops (opens in new tab)for an idea of what kinds of laptops are available.

With a fairly powerful Nvidia RTX 3070 GPU inside, this Gigabyte Aorus 5 on offer for $1,149 (opens in new tab) is a nice deal if you're looking to save some money on a competent gaming laptop. This model (SE4-73US213SH) also packs an Intel Core i7-12700H CPU and 16GB of RAM.

For a nice little mid-tower case for an aesthetic white or RGB-focused build, take a look at this Antec NX410 mid-tower case for $84 (opens in new tab). With a tempered glass side panel and included ARGB fans, this case is not only practical but also pretty.

Razer's Viper Ultimate Ultralight wireless mouse is on offer for $59 (opens in new tab) at the moment. With an ambidextrous design and great battery life, this mouse is great for gaming, but maybe not be suitable for those with larger hands. See our review of the Viper Ultimate (opens in new tab) for more details.

(opens in new tab) Gigabyte Aorus 5: now $1,149 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) (was $1,499)

The Aorus 5 (model-SE4-73US213SH) from Gigabyte has a 15.6-inch FHD IPS screen and components that include an Intel Core i7-12700H, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD.

(opens in new tab) Antec NX410 ATX Mid-Tower Case: now $84 at Amazon with coupon (opens in new tab) (was $89)

This mid-tower case from Antec has a mesh front panel, a tempered glass side panel, and three pre-installed ARGB fans. This case comes in white.

(opens in new tab) Razer Viper Ultimate Ultralight: now $59 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) (was $149)

The Razer Viper Ultimate is a wireless optical gaming mouse, and this model comes with a charging dock. This version comes in white and has RGB lighting and an impressive 20K DPI sensor. See our review of the Razer Viper Ultimate for more details on this mouse.

(opens in new tab) Razer Basilisk Ultimate: now $69 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) (was $169)

The Razer Basilisk Ultimate Wireless is an optical mouse that comes complete with a charging dock. With a 20K DPI sensor and RGB lighting, this right-handed mouse is good for gaming and productivity work.

(opens in new tab) Asus Prime H670-Plus D4: now $121 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (was $129)

The Asus Prime H670-Plus D4 motherboard is an ATX-sized board with an LGA-1700 socket for Intel 12th/13th Gen CPUs. With PCIe 4.0, 3 x M.2 slots, 2.5Gb Ethernet, and plenty of USB ports.

