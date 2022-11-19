GPU-Z Now Monitors Your 16-Pin Power Connector on RTX 4090, 4080

When you buy an expensive piece of hardware, you want to know how to detect that it is here. And this is exactly what the new GPU-Z program from TechPowerUp does. Furthermore, it also detects the notorious 16-pin 12VHPWR adapter and how it behaves, which might be quite handy, given the situation around Nvidia’s adapter that is supplied with some of the best graphics cards.
The new GPU-Z version 2.51.0 can correctly observe availability of Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 4080 and RTX 4090 in the system and, what is more important for the lucky owners of the best graphics cards for gaming, the sensor behind the 16-pin 12VHPWR connector. Now, the software is not going to tell you whether you plugged the adapter firmly and correctly, but what it is supposed to reveal is power distribution across different phases of your voltage regulating module.
This may well be quite handy for enthusiasts and overclockers, which is exactly the audience of the GPU-Z application.
The version history of the GPU-Z v2.51.0 is as follows:
- Added full support for NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080
- Added BIOS save/upload support for NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 and 4090
- Fixed wrong transistor count on GeForce RTX 4090
- Added support for monitoring 16-pin power input
- Fixed missing memory temperature on GeForce 40 Series
- Fixed crash in Glenfly Advanced panel
- DLSS Scan in Advanced Panel no longer starts automatically and lets you select the drives to scan first
- When the "Stop" option is selected in DLSS Scan, properly indicate that the search has stopped
- The list of Vulkan extensions is now one entry per line
- The list of OpenCL extensions is now one entry per line and sorted alphabetically
- Fixed negative Gather Offsets range displayed as positive integer in Vulkan info
- Added support for NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti GDDR6X, RTX 3060 (GA104-B), MX750 A, RTX A500 Laptop, RTX A4500 Embedded, Tesla T10, Quadro K5100M (GK104-B)