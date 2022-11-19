GPU-Z Now Monitors Your 16-Pin Power Connector on RTX 4090, 4080

When you buy an expensive piece of hardware, you want to know how to detect that it is here. And this is exactly what the new GPU-Z program from TechPowerUp does. Furthermore, it also detects the notorious 16-pin 12VHPWR adapter and how it behaves, which might be quite handy, given the situation around Nvidia’s adapter that is supplied with some of the best graphics cards.

The new GPU-Z version 2.51.0 can correctly observe availability of Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 4080 and RTX 4090 in the system and, what is more important for the lucky owners of the best graphics cards for gaming, the sensor behind the 16-pin 12VHPWR connector. Now, the software is not going to tell you whether you plugged the adapter firmly and correctly, but what it is supposed to reveal is power distribution across different phases of your voltage regulating module.

This may well be quite handy for enthusiasts and overclockers, which is exactly the audience of the GPU-Z application.

The version history of the GPU-Z v2.51.0 is as follows: