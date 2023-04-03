Grab a 2TB Samsung 990 Pro SSD for $179: Real Deals

After last week's World Backup Day, the deals on storage drives continue. We saw some impressive discounts on SSDs and external HDD drives primarily from Western Digital and today we have some fantastic discounts on Gen 4 SSDs from Samsung.

Not to be outdone, Samsung has lowered the price of the Samsung 990 Pro 2TB to $179 (opens in new tab). This a superb deal for the most recent of Samsungs Gen 4 M.2 SSDs as this drive pushes the boundaries of Gen 4's bandwidth speed with sequential read/write speeds of 7,450 and 6,900 MBps respectively. Newer Gen 5 SSDs are slowly trickling onto the playing field with even faster speeds, but unless you want to upgrade your PC to accommodate them, this is the next best thing - and far cheaper.

Another 2TB SSD from Samsung, but this time the 980 Pro is down to just $142 (opens in new tab). It's a little bit cheaper than the 990 Pro and with the same capacity, but just a little slower. The 980 Pro is also Gen 4.0, but with read/write speeds of 7,000 and 5,100 MBps. This drive has been on our list of Best SSDs (opens in new tab) for a long time thanks to its performance and sustained write speeds.

If you've been looking for a resin 3D printer to get creative or expand your existing creative repertoire you're in luck as we've spotted this amazing deal on the Anycubic Photon Ultra Resin 3D Printer for $279 (opens in new tab). Thanks to a rather generous $120 coupon, the price of this printer has fallen from $399 to a much more attractive $279. Faster and quieter than the previous Anycubic Photon model, the Ultra will turn your ideas and designs into reality.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 990 Pro 2TB SSD: now $179 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (was $289)

This industry-leading SSD promises sequential read and write speeds of 7,450 and 6,900 MBps with random read and write IOPS of 1.4 and 1.55 million.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 980 Pro 2TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD: now $142 at Newegg (opens in new tab) (was $249)

One of our favorite SSDs thanks to its great performance and power efficiency, the Samsung 980 Pro 2TB offers sequential read and write speeds of 7,000 and 5,100 MBps.

(opens in new tab) Anycubic Photon Ultra Resin 3D Printer: now $279 at Amazon (opens in new tab) with coupon (was $499)

For your resin printing needs look no further than the Anycubic Photon Ultra, this 3D resin printer is faster and quieter than the previous Anycubic Photon, and can help you create resin models and miniatures for your favorite hobbies.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 990 Pro 1TB SSD: now $99 at Newegg (opens in new tab) (was $169)

This industry-leading SSD promises sequential read and write speeds of 7,450 and 6,900 MBps with random read and write IOPS of 1.4 and 1.55 million. See our review of the 990 Pro for more information.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 980 Pro 1TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD: now $79 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (was $129)

One of our favorite SSDs thanks to its great performance and power efficiency, the Samsung 980 Pro (1TB) offers sequential read and write speeds of 7,000 and 5,100 MBps.

