Grab a Gigabyte G5 RTX 3060 Gaming Laptop For Just $899: Real Deals

With laptops containing the latest generation 40-series mobile GPUs just around the corner, we are starting to see some of the 30-series laptops drop a little in price which is excellent news if you're looking to get a deal on a gaming laptop.

So if you're after a tidy little gaming laptop that has the beans to play most current games at fairly high settings, then you might want to consider the G5 (model-KE-52US213SH) from Gigabyte which is currently reduced to $899 (opens in new tab). This G5 comes with an Nvidia RTX 3060 and a 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12500H, as well as a 15.6-inch IPS 144Hz FHD screen.

If laptops aren't your thing, and you prefer a pre-built desktop computer, then Dell is offering one of its XPS Desktop systems for a reduced price of $1,349 (opens in new tab). This desktop computer contains a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700 CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU with 12GB of GDDR6 VRAM, and 16GB of DDR5 (4400MHz) memory.

Beef up your storage with an extra 2TBs of WD Black SN850X M.2 SSD for only $169 (opens in new tab). See our review of Western Digitals Black SN850X (opens in new tab) and read why we gave this superfast RAM our Editor's Choice award for its excellent performance.

(opens in new tab) Gigabyte G5 15.6-Inch Gaming Laptop: now $899 at Newegg (opens in new tab) (was $1,199)

This version of the Gigabyte G5 (model - KE-52US213SH) is stacked with an Nvidia RTX 3060, 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12500H, 16GB DDR4 RAM, and a 512GB SSD. The screen is an IPS panel that measures 15.6 inches with an FHD resolution and a speedy 144Hz refresh rate. These are some great specs for a gaming laptop at this price point.

(opens in new tab) Dell XPS Desktop: now $1,349 at Dell (opens in new tab) (was $1,599)

This Dell XPS Desktop features a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700 CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU with 12GB of GDDR6 VRAM, 16GB of DDR5 (4400MHz) RAM, and a 512GB M.2 SSD for boot, with a 1TB (7200RPM) HDD.

(opens in new tab) WD Black SN850X 2TB: now $169 at Western Digital (opens in new tab) (was $289)

This PCIe Gen 4 NVMe M.2 SSD offers impressively fast read/write speeds of up to 7300/6600 MB/s, a minimal design, and a comprehensive WD Black software dashboard for keeping it running at its best.

(opens in new tab) Dell G2722HS IPS 27-inch FHD: now $149 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (was $217)

The Dell G2722HS uses a 27-inch IPS panel with an FHD resolution. It has a maximum 165 Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. It has two HDMI ports and one DisplayPort available for video input.

(opens in new tab) Crucial P3 Plus 2TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSD: now $124 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) (was $189)

Crucial’s P3 Plus isn’t the best-performing drive by any measure, as we saw in our review (opens in new tab). But it’s a PCIe 4.0 model rated to top 5,000 MB/s sequential reads and 4,200 MB/s writes, with a good 5-year warranty.

