Grab a Great Deal on This Ryzen CPU for Only $81: Real Deals

Down to its lowest-ever price, the Zen 3 Ryzen 5 5500 CPU is on sale for only $81 at Newegg. This six-core 12-thread chip was AMD's answer to the 12400F and at only $81 makes a fantastic budget-oriented choice for a lower-end AM4 system. The caveats of this processor are that it is only PCIe 3.0 and has a humble L3 cache of 16MB. See our review of the Ryzen 5 5500 for more information.

Intel's Core i5-12600K has been reduced to $204 thanks to a promotion at Newegg that takes $45 off of the price of this 12th Gen CPU. Use code SMBCT485 at checkout to receive this discount. With six performance cores and four efficiency cores, this chip is great for gaming and productivity work and also comes with an integrated GPU.

Looking for some storage that's not going to break the bank, and makes the most of the Gen 3 bandwidth? Then, good news, the 1TB Samsung 980 SSD has dropped to only $44, giving you an option for an additional storage drive or an upgrade to an older PC or laptop.

TL;DR — Today’s Best Deals

Today’s best deals in detail

AMD Ryzen 5 5500: now $81 at Newegg with promo code (was $159)

The Ryzen 5 5500 is a 6-Core, 12-Thread CPU that is capable of 4.2GHz at max boost and is also unlocked for overclocking. This desktop processor comes boxed with a stock "Wraith Stealth" cooler. Use code SSCT522 for an $8 discount.

Intel Core i5-12600K: now $204 at Newegg with promo code (was $299)

The Core i5-12600K is a great all-rounder for an affordable price — made even better with this discount. With 10 cores/16 threads and a max clock speed of 4.9 GHz. Plus the impressive setup of 6 performance cores and 4 efficiency cores is great for day-to-day use. If you don't need integrated graphics go for the 12600KF. Use code SMBCT485 for a $45 discount.

1TB Samsung 980 SSD: now $44 at Newegg with promo code (was $119)

This Gen 3.0 M.2 SSD has sequential read and write speeds up to 3,500 read and 3,000 MB/s write. Perfect for upgrading an older system or for a cheap extra storage drive if you have a spare M.2 slot. Use code SSCT526 for a $5 discount.

WD Black SN850X 2TB: now $134 at Newegg with promo code (was $199)

This PCIe Gen 4 NVMe M.2 SSD offers impressively fast read/write speeds of up to 7300/6600 MB/s, a minimal design, and a comprehensive WD Black software dashboard for keeping it running at its best. Use code SSCT527 for a $5 discount.



Gigabyte Z690 Aorus Ultra: now $255 at Amazon with coupon code (was $369)

The Z690 Aorus Ultra from Gigabyte is an LGA 1700 socketed motherboard that supports Intel's 12th/13th Generation Alder Lake CPUs and comes complete with PCIe 5.0, USB 3.2, and WiFi 6. This board also uses DDR5 RAM for superfast memory.

