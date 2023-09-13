Grab a Samsung Odyssey G8 OLED Gaming Monitor at its Lowest Price: Real Deals

By Stewart Bendle
published

Buff up your viewing experience

Enhance your viewing experience with a new monitor and get more out of the content you're watching, playing, or creating on your beloved PC. Samsung's Odyssey G8 QD-OLED gaming monitor is now $996 - the lowest price we've seen this monitor for sale. Not only does it have an OLED screen, but the screen has an immersive curve and a speedy 175Hz refresh rate.

One super-large monitor that has a very interesting gimmick is the Samsung Odyssey Ark gaming monitor which has a large UHD 55-inch Quantum Mini-LED panel and the ability to flip the massive screen between a horizontal and vertical position. The Samsung Odyssey Ark is currently on offer for $1,999 at Amazon.

A large 32-inch monitor with a crisp 4K resolution, the Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 is down to $899. The Neo G7 also has an immersive 1000R curve to enhance your viewing experience, as well as also having a fast 165Hz refresh rate for smooth gameplay.

Today’s best deals in detail

Samsung Odyssey G8 Ultrawide Curved Gaming Monitor: now $996 at Amazon

Samsung Odyssey G8 Ultrawide Curved Gaming Monitor: now $996 at Amazon (was $1,499)
An ultrawide curved gaming monitor that measures 34 inches and has a QD-OLED panel with a super-low 0.3-second response time and fast 175Hz refresh rate. This monitor also makes use of AMD FreeSync Premium Pro for reduced screen tear and performance in high-frame gaming. 

Samsung Odyssey Ark 55-inch 4K Curved Gaming Monitor: now $1,999 at Amazon

Samsung Odyssey Ark 55-inch 4K Curved Gaming Monitor: now $1,999 at Amazon (was $3,499)
This giant 55-inch curved gaming screen from Samsung has an impressive 4K resolution and a superfast 165Hz refresh rate with a rapid 1ms response time (GTG). The Quantum Mini-LED panel can also flip vertically for some interesting viewing applications and comes with a feature-rich remote control to help navigate the expansive OSD.

Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 4K Curved Gaming Monitor: now $899 at Amazon

Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 4K Curved Gaming Monitor: now $899 at Amazon (was $1,299)
The Neo G7 is a 32-inch curved gaming gaming monitor with an immersive 1000R curve and a high-resolution UHD screen with a 165Hz refresh rate.

Samsung Odyssey G5 Ultrawide Gaming Monitor: now $345 at Amazon

Samsung Odyssey G5 Ultrawide Gaming Monitor: now $345 at Amazon (was $549)
Samsung's Odyssey G5 is an ultrawide monitor measuring 34 inches with a 1000R curved screen. Play games with a smooth 165Hz refresh rate and a 1ms response time.  

Lenovo Legion Tower 5 Gaming Desktop: now $1,389 at Lenovo

Lenovo Legion Tower 5 Gaming Desktop: now $1,389 at Lenovo (was $1,859)
This compact and powerful gaming PC from Lenovo contains an AMD Ryzen 7 7700 processor, RTX 4070 graphics card with 12GB of VRAM, 16GB of memory, and a 1TBGB SSD for storage. 

Stewart Bendle
Stewart Bendle
Deals Writer

Stewart Bendle is a deals writer at Tom's Hardware. A firm believer in “Bang for the buck” Stewart likes to research the best prices for hardware and build PCs that have a great price for performance ratio.