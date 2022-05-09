HP Pavilion 15-inch Gaming Laptop Reduced to £499: Real Deals

Here's a great deal on a budget gaming laptop — the HP Pavilion 15 (Model15-dk2029na) for only £499 from Costco. With regard to the spiraling cost-of-living expenses these days, spending thousands on a gaming laptop can seem very unnecessary. So whether you still fancy being able to take a gaming laptop out and about, don't have enough room for a full desktop, or just want a nice student laptop then this could be the deal for you.

This gaming laptop comes with a 15-inch Full HD screen that has a 144Hz refresh rate and is powered by an Intel Core i5-11300H CPU, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card.

It's not the most powerful gaming laptop by a long stretch with the GTX 1650 GPU being last gen, as is the 11th Gen Intel Core i5-11300H, but what you have here is a decently specced gaming laptop that is on offer at a very competitive price.

HP Pavilion 15-Inch (GTX 1650): was £599, now £499 at Costco

This laptop should be able to play almost any game on medium to high settings and would be great for some productivity work and general browsing. But if you're looking for something that can play Cyberpunk 2077 on Ultra settings, you will want to look into something more powerful and unfortunately more expensive.