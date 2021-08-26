Get 50% off HyperX Gaming Keyboard in Best PC Gaming Deal of the Day

HyperX makes some of the best gaming keyboards you can buy, with slick looks and plenty of functionality. But this latest discount, which cuts half-off one of the company's best keyboards, only makes buying HyperX more appealing.

At Amazon, the HyperX Alloy FPS gaming keyboard is currently half price — taking it down to just $54.99!

HyperX Alloy FPS gaming keyboard: was $109.99, now $54.99 at Amazon

With $55 off, this is a great option for those looking for a great value addition to their gaming setup. The HyperX Alloy FPS features a full size form factor, extra bright RGB keys with a responsive, tactile feel, and a nice software package for advanced customization.View Deal

While we haven’t gone hands-on with this model specifically, we’re confident in recommending it based on our great experience with the similar HyperX Alloy Origins keyboard is.

The design is attractive and compact, built around a premium steel frame. On top of this, HyperX has opted for Kailh Silver Speed key switches for durability and low actuation force. Pair these with some pudding keycaps for the best possible gaming experience with this keyboard.

And thanks to the software and on-board storage, you can both create custom RGB profiles and save three profiles of custom key macros, to give you a competitive edge in all your favorite games.

It’s the full package at half the price — a great upgrade with awesome value for money.