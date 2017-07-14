Id-Cooling Launches Three New Frostflow+ All-In-One Coolers

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

Just weeks after unveiling a new line of all-in-one coolers and CPU heatsinks at Computex, Id-Cooling is back in the news with the launch of its Frostflow+ series of closed-loop all-in-one coolers.

The Frostflow+ series coolers are available in 280mm, 240mm, and 120mm sizes, featuring what the company refers to as a "classic black & white" color scheme. All three coolers share the same the 12v water pump capable of flowing more than twenty five gallons of coolant per hour. The copper cold plate features a densely packed micro-channel fin array to ensure the highest transfer of thermal energy possible. The coolant hoses are braided for added durability and aesthetic appeal. The pump assembly is equipped with a single 3-pin power connector and features white LED lighting.



Although varying in size from 120mm to 280mm, the radiators used for the Frostflow+ series coolers all share the same basic high fin count aluminum construction. The densely packed fin design requires high static pressure fans for maximum cooling efficiency, so the company includes 120mm 12v fans capable of 74.5CFM at 1,800RPM with both the 120mm all-in-one cooler and the 240mm version. The company employs the use of dual 140mm 12v fans rated at 76.8CFM for its 280mm Frostflow+ cooler.

The Frostflow+ series is compatible with Intel's LGA2011, LGA115X, LGA775/1366 sockets as well as AMD's AM4, FM2+, FM2, FM1, AM3+, AM3, AM2+ and AM2 sockets.

We reached out to Id-Cooling for details on pricing and availability.