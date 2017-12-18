Inno3D Launches New Crypto-Mining System

Following its release of a dedicated cryptocurrency mining graphics card, Inno3D has launched a new dedicated mining system comprised of several of the new P104-100 GPUs.

The Innod3D MC3865-9-104 features an Intel Celeron 3865U processor with 4GB of DDR4-2133 SO-DIMM memory and a 64GB M.2 SATA 6Gbps SSD. Although these specifications are appalling to a gamer, the hardware is more than capable of running a crypto-mining rig.

There are nine P104-100 graphics cards in the boxy chassis, each sporting 1,920 CUDA cores and 4GB of GDDR5X. This gives the MC3865-9-104 a total of 17,280 CUDA cores and 36GB of GDDR5X memory. The components are cooled by a total of ten fans (five front intakes, five rear exhausts) with a fan speed of 4,800RPM. Inno3D estimates that you can use the MC3865-9-104 to mine ETH, ZEC, and XMR at a rate of 330MH/s, 4,500 Sol/s, and 6,200H/s, respectively.

The rear I/O panel sports two USB 3.0 ports and two USB 2.0 ports, which is plenty of connectivity for a device that will likely end up sitting in a corner, unattended, for most of its lifespan. There’s also an HDMI interface that connects to the CPU’s onboard graphics, in addition to a gigabit LAN port.

The power supply of the MC3865-9-104 is a bit of a mystery—the company didn’t disclose any of that component’s specifications. It’s mounted on the outside of the case and its cables are fed into the centrifuge, but its wattage and other details are currently unknown. Seeing as how the P100-104 mining accelerator is a 180W graphics card and there are nine of them inside the MC3865-9-104, we estimate that this PSU is in the 1500W territory.

Pricing and availability is currently unknown, but Inno3D is expected to release the pricing details for its P100-104 graphics card before the end of the month, and with it, we’ll likely have a price tag for this new monstrous nine-GPU cryptocurrency mining rig. However, the final cost doesn’t include an operating system, and users will have to install one themselves.