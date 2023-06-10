Inno3D Hides Power Port On New RTX 4070, RTX 4060 Ti GPUs

Inno3D has thought of a way to hide the power connectors on the brand’s upcoming GeForce RTX 4070 and GeForce RTX 4060 Ti, two of the best graphics cards on the market. Unlike Asus’ concept of ditching the power connectors, Inno3D ingeniously placed them at the back of the graphics card.

Inno3D is preparing to launch the GeForce RTX 4070 AX eSports and the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti iChill X2 White in the Chinese market. Consumers will surely like the idea of having the power cables routed to the back of the graphics card since it would facilitate cable management and improve the overall aesthetics of the build.

The power connectors reside on the back of the PCB, located in an área between the heatsink and backplate. Inno3D rotated the power connector in a 180-degree orientation so it faces the motherboard instead of the side panel of your case. The good news is that the graphics card only requires a single power cable, so consumers don’t have to worry about routing multiple cables.

Image 1 of 8 (Image credit: MyDrivers) (Image credit: MyDrivers) (Image credit: MyDrivers) (Image credit: MyDrivers) (Image credit: MyDrivers) (Image credit: MyDrivers) (Image credit: MyDrivers) (Image credit: MyDrivers)

In Inno3D’s case, the two upcoming graphics cards leverage a standard 8-pin PCIe power connector. However, we can see the utility of the design for models that use the 16-pin power connector. With all the cases of the 16-pin power connector meltdowns, consumers are paying extra attention when connecting and vending the cable. Inno3D’s design offers ample clearance space for bending the cable, and consumers can discard the power adapter, assuming they have an ATX 3.0-compliant power supply.

Although both graphics cards have hidden power connectors, they differ slightly in implementation. The GeForce RTX 4070 AX eSports comes with a partially-removable backplate. Users can lift one-half of the backplate to reveal the 8-pin PCIe power connector. On the other hand, the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti iChill X2 White isn’t as long as the GeForce RTX 4070 AX eSports, so there was no way for Inno3D to use the same design. Nonetheless, consumers won’t have to remove the entire backplate to access the power connector. Instead, the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti iChill X2 White features a sizeable cutout where you can plug in the same 8-pin PCIe power cable.

According to MyDrivers, the GeForce RTX 4070 AX eSports and the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti iChill X2 White will have bundled white power cables to match the graphics cards’ white theme. Inno3D didn’t share the availability or pricing for the graphics cards yet.