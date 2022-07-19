Retail Boxed Intel Arc A380 Graphics Card Hits Retailers in China

It has been a little over a month since Intel's official launch of the Intel Arc A380 graphics card in China. However, that doesn’t mean Chinese PC enthusiasts and DIYers could grab an A380 at their favorite retailer or online — they have been exclusively available in pre-built systems or as bulk orders only. Today, one of China’s biggest online electronics retailers started selling Intel Arc A380 retail boxed cards on their own with no bundles or bulk orders.

If you follow this link (opens in new tab) to China’s JD.com retail store, you will find the live product page for the Gunnir Intel Arc A380 Photon 6G OC. It is listed at 1,299 Chinese Yuan, which converts directly to ~$192, but remember that the Chinese price will include a sales tax of 13%. The MSRP is 1,030 Chinese Yuan ($153), so JD.com looks like it is still making some extra profit from this product, which retains some scarcity and novelty value, at least for now. Remember, Intel has partnered up with lots of graphics card makers like Asus, MSI, and Gigabyte, as well as PC OEMs like Acer and HP, so there could be lots of other brands available shortly.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Intel / JD.com ) Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Intel / JD.com ) Image 1 of 2

The Intel Arc A380 hasn’t been pulsing that strong on our radar recently, as some more powerful members of the Alchemist series have been revealed in an Intel social media blitz. So, for now, we have had more than enough A380 app and gaming benchmarks, overclocking details, and so on. Meanwhile, details spilled about the upcoming Intel Arc A750 and Arc A770 have got us much more excited about competition in the mid-range desktop GPU space. At the other end of the scale, we think we also saw an Intel Arc A310 recently.

Having mentioned all these, it is worth recapping the specifications of the full range, as we expect them. Please consult the table below for a clear comparison. This data was taken from our extensive Intel Arc Alchemist: everything we know article.

Arc A770 Arc A750 Arc A550? Arc A380 GPU Arc ACM-G10 Arc ACM-G10 Arc ACM-G10 Arc ACM-G11 Process (nm) TSMC N6 TSMC N6 TSMC N6 TSMC N6 Transistors (billion) 21.7 21.7 21.7 7.2 Die size (mm^2) 406 406 406 157 Xe Cores 32 24 16 8 Vector Engines 512 384 256 128 Matrix Engines 512 384 256 128 GPU cores (ALUs) 4096 3072 2048 1024 Clock (GHz) 1.1~2.5? 1.1~2.3? 1.1~2.3? 1.15~2.2? L2 Cache 16MB 12MB 8MB 4MB VRAM Speed (Gbps) 16? 16? 16? 14–15.5 VRAM (GB) 16 GDDR6 12 GDDR6 8 GDDR6 6 GDDR6 Bus width 256 192 128 96 ROPs 128? 96? 64? 32? TMUs 256? 192? 128? 64? TFLOPS (FP32) 3.7~18.4? 6.8~14.1? 4.5~9.4? 1.8~4.5? TFLOPS Matrix (FP16) 29.6~147.2? 54.4~112.8? 36.0~75.2? 14.4~36.0? Bandwidth (GB/s) 512? 384? 256? 168–186? TBP (watts) 250? 200? 150? 75 Launch Date Q3 2022 Q3 2022 Q3 2022 June 2022 (China) Launch Price $449? $349? $249? $129–$139

The emergence of yet more China-based Intel Arc news is probably making enthusiasts impatient about Intel’s launch plans in the west. In our report on the Arc A770, we noted that Intel’s Tom Peterson said that we would see the release of new GPUs like the A750 and A770 “before you know it,” – so the pain of waiting should be over pretty soon. However, it remains to be seen whether any of Intel’s upcoming Arc Alchemist cards will be able to make it into our best graphics cards roundup.