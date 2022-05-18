Intel Arc A730M-Powered Laptop Surfaces With $1,200 Price Tag

Machenike, a Chinese manufacturer, has started to sell notebooks featuring Intel's Arc Alchemist A730M discrete GPU. However, Machenike's Dawn Discovery Edition 2022 gaming system's key feature is Intel's 'big' ACM-G10 GPU (albeit in one of its light configurations), as this is the industry's first laptop to use Intel's full-fat gaming GPU.

Machenike's Dawn Discovery Edition 2022 is a 16-inch notebook featuring a display with a 2.5K resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate, which significantly emphasizes the positioning of the device for gamers. The laptop utilizes Intel's 14-core Core i7-12700H processor coupled with DDR5-4800 memory and an M.2 SSD with a PCIe 4.0 interface. The PC's main feature is its Arc Alchemist A730M GPU that comes with 24 Xe-HPG units (3072 FP32 stream processors) paired with 12GB of 14 GT/s GDDR6 memory connected using a 192-bit interface.

Intel's Arc Alchemist A730M discrete graphics processor is on a cut-down version of the 'big' ACM-G10 silicon, so it is not the flagship mobile GPU meant to show the best that Intel can. Meanwhile, it is cheaper and less power hungry than the top-of-the-range Arc Alchemist A770M graphics chip (4096 FP32 stream processor, 256-bit memory interface, 16GB of GDDR6 SGRAM).

Machenike's Dawn Discovery Edition 2022 machine highlights are a Wi-Fi 6/6E adapter, Thunderbolt 4 support, and an 80 Whr battery that charges to 90% in two hours.

When Intel said that its first Arc Alchemist’ DG2’ graphics processing units for laptops would be available in the second quarter of 2022, the company meant the availability of both ‘small’ ACM-G11 GPU and ‘big’ ACM-G10 Arc Alchemist GPUs. Yet, notebooks with ‘small’ Arc Alchemist graphics processors are hard to get in the U.S. and Europe, whereas mobile PCs with ‘big’ Arc Alchemist GPUs are not available anywhere. To that end, Machenike’s product launch (noticed by VideoCardz) is indeed noteworthy as it means that Intel’s ‘Big Arc’ GPU is ready to ship, albeit to select PC makers and in a cut-down variant.

Pricing of the Dawn Discovery Edition 2022 laptop by Machenike is an essential aspect of the machine as it costs only ￥8599 (~$1,273) at JD.com. While prices in China tend to be lower when compared to prices in other countries, $1126 without VAT for a gaming notebook looks pretty affordable, especially considering that we are dealing with a reasonably advanced machine.