Intel Arc DG2MB Listing Hints at High-End AIO or NUC Device

A mysterious entry has been spotted in the Intel Ark online database. Tom's Hardware Germany alumnus Igor Wallossek spotted a DG2MB entry, part of the DG2 family, which presents a mix of specs that doesn't really add up to any DG2 product that we currently know of. The main points of dissonance are that the database values, taken at face value, point to DG2MB running at 4 GHz, and consuming 200W, yet being a laptop product.

Before we go on, it is worth reiterating that Igor's Lab acquired the screenshot below from the "internal access with NDA" version of the Ark. Thus, the source is a different Intel Ark to where all and sundry can look up the processor specs of existing launched products.

(Image credit: Igor's Lab, Intel)

Reading through the above purported specs list of the DG2MB from top to bottom, we can see the database 'confirms' this is part of the DG2 graphics product family, based on the Xe-HPG architecture.

Moving along, we see the first surprising spec (for a GPU) which is a clock speed of 4 GHz. The fastest clocked GPUs currently marketed are the lower end AMD RDNA2 parts like the Radeon RX 6500 XT with over 2.8 GHz boost clock. So something is off here, but there is at least one possible explanation if you read on.

Wallossek refers to some extra Ark data that isn't shown in the screenshot. He says that the DG2MB comes with a package code of FC-BGA16E, with 2,660 pins just like the biggest DG2-512EU GPU for laptops, indicating that it should be a laptop discrete GPU. However, another nugget of data missing from the screenshot, the Item Market Description, indicates this is something different to the regular DG2 mobile products.

Before moving on to guesstimate the actual purpose of the DG2MB, we must also mention the final stat shown in the screenshot, power. The purported TDP of 200W is very high for a laptop GPU, which normally max out at around the 150W mark, where the laptop thermal design is capable enough (e.g. thick and heavy traditional gaming laptop designs).

Collecting up all the above charted specs, extra nuggets from Igor's Lab, and a pinch of salt or two, we think this Intel Ark database entry may be for some kind of reference motherboard with both the CPU and GPU soldered on. This would make some sense of the Ark database entry, as the 4.0 GHz could be the boost clock of the onboard CPU, and the 200W could be the combined CPU, GPU and board power.

In summary, Intel's DG2MB may therefore be a motherboard (MB) with soldered CPU and GPU, targeting markets / form factors like small form factor (SFF) and home theatre (HTPC) PCs, including Intel's NUC line. Alternatively, it may address All-in-One designs with built-in screens, or powerful laptops with a total 200W TDP. This sounds like an interesting reference design from Intel, and, if the guesstimates and assumptions are right, it could form the foundation of some attractive PCs.



Of course, Intel's DG2 graphics performance for laptops and desktops is still very much an unknown, with very few official performance hints shared. We can safely assume it will be faster than the current DG1 solutions, but will the drivers work properly with all games? That's doubtful to happen at launch, as even AMD and Nvidia have teething pains with new GPUs.