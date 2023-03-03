Intel Axes Rialto Bridge GPUs, Delays Falcon Shores to 2025

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Intel) (Image credit: Intel)

Intel's Jeff McVeigh, the VP and GM of the company's super compute group, announced today via a blog post that Intel is canceling its upcoming Rialto Bridge series of data center Max GPUs and moving to a two-year cadence for data center GPU releases. Therefore the company's next data center GPU offerings will come in the form of the Falcon Shores chiplet-based hybrid chips, but the blog notes these will be in production in 2025 — a year later than Intel's previous projections of 2024. The HPC-focused Falcon Shores XPUs are designed for supercomputing applications and merge both CPU and GPU technology into one mix-and-match chip package, but they will now first arrive as a GPU architecture in 2025.



Additionally, Intel will cancel its upcoming Lancaster Sound GPU for its Flex Series of data center GPUs. These GPUs are designed for lower-intensity work, like media encoding. Instead of pushing forward with Lancaster Sound, Intel will focus on the next-gen Melville Sound products for that series.



Intel says the new cadence of releases is based upon customer expectations for data center GPU products, and it does generally match the incremental launch rate we see from other GPU companies, like Nvidia. The moves come in the wake of Intel's recent restructuring of its AXG graphics group to separately address the gaming and data center markets by placing it under two other business units.



Intel also tells us that its Xeon and process node roadmap both remain on schedule. Intel says that it will now improve its focus on its software ecosystem and provide continuous updates for the Max and Flex series GPUs that include more performance, features, and expanded operating system support.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Intel ) (Image credit: Intel )

Intel's Falcon Shores XPU is key to competing with Nvidia's Grace Hopper Superchips and AMD Instinct MI300 Data Center APU. Falcon Shores represents the continuation of Intel's heterogeneous architecture design arc with the end goal of delivering 5X the performance per watt, 5X the compute density in an x86 socket, and 5X the memory capacity and bandwidth of existing server chips. Intel's roadmap of both CPUs and GPUs for High Performance Computing (HPC) converge with Falcon Shores, indicating these chips will serve both roles in the future.



This disaggregated chip design will have separate tiles of x86 compute and GPU cores, but Intel can use those tiles to create any mixture of the two additives, like an all-CPU model, an all-GPU model, or a mixed ratio of the two. Intel notes that these tiles will be fabbed on an unspecified Angstrom-era process node, though Intel's 20A seems to fit the bill for the tiles it could fab itself.

Image 1 of 9 (Image credit: Intel) (Image credit: Intel) (Image credit: Intel) (Image credit: Intel) (Image credit: Intel) (Image credit: Intel) (Image credit: Intel) (Image credit: Intel) (Image credit: Intel)

Intel's current-gen Ponte Vecchio GPUs were meant to be followed by Rialto Bridge, the planned next-gen data center GPU slated for 2023. Intel divulged that this chip would feature up to 160 Xe cores, a substantial increase over the 128 cores present on Ponte Vecchio. The chip was said to come with unspecified architectural enhancements, similar to a "tick,' that would confer up to a 30% performance improvement in applications over Ponte Vecchio.



This chip also benefitted from a higher power envelope — Intel listed Rialto Bridge's peak power consumption at 800W, an increase over Ponte Vecchio's 600W peak. Intel said it would adopt the OAM 2.0 spec, though it will also continue to offer its GPUs in other form factors. Rialto Bridge was compatible with Ponte Vecchio packaging, so it was designed to be a drop-in upgrade.

Intel's decision to slow its release cadence isn't ideal as it will leave it exposed to competition with more modern competitors, like Nvidia's Grace Superchips and AMD's coming exascale APU, the Instinct MI300. On the data center side of the house, Intel says that its Xeon products remain on track, and, more critically, that its process node roadmap is on schedule as well.