Lenovo Lists Intel Cascade Lake Xeon CPU Lineup

Coincidence or not, Intel made two processor announcements one day ahead of AMD's Next Horizon event. The Santa Clara chipmaker disclosed its intentions to expand the Xeon family of processors with the upcoming Cascade Lake-AP (Advanced Performance) and Xeon E-2100 entry-level processors.

Intel also recently announced its Cascade Lake-SP (Scalable Performance) processors, but its announcement had very little technical information. The company also kept quiet about the planned models. Intel probably won't reveal those specifics until the official launch, which is supposed to be at the end of the year. However, Lenovo did the work for Intel and listed the entire Cascade Lake lineup with detailed specifications.

Lenovo's listing includes up to 39 different models from the Xeon Bronze, Silver, Gold, and Platinum product lines. Curiously, Intel's confirmed 48-core Cascade Lake-AP monster wasn't among the processors listed. It's a good indication that the 48-core part isn't ready yet, and Intel is probably still putting the final touches on the chip. Cascade Lake-AP is expected to come out sometime in the first half of 2019.

Intel Cascade Lake Xeon Platinum Processors

Model Cores Base Clock TDP Intel Xeon Platinum 8280M 28 2.7 GHz 205W Intel Xeon Platinum 8280L 28 2.7 GHz 205W Intel Xeon Platinum 8280 28 2.7 GHz 205W Intel Xeon Platinum 8276M 28 2.3 GHz 165W Intel Xeon Platinum 8276L 28 2.3 GHz 165W Intel Xeon Platinum 8276 28 2.3 GHz 165W Intel Xeon Platinum 8270 26 2.6 GHz 205W Intel Xeon Platinum 8268 24 2.9 GHz 205W Intel Xeon Platinum 8260M 24 2.4 GHz 165W Intel Xeon Platinum 8260L 24 2.4 GHz 165W Intel Xeon Platinum 8260 24 2.4 GHz 165W Intel Xeon Platinum 8260C 24 / 20 / 16 2.4 GHz / 2.6 GHz / 2.8 GHz 165W

Intel Cascade Lake Xeon Gold Processors

Model Cores Base Clock TDP Intel Xeon Gold 6252 24 2.1 GHz 150W Intel Xeon Gold 6238T 22 2.0 GHz 125W Intel Xeon Gold 6248 20 2.6 GHz 150W Intel Xeon Gold 6230 20 2.1 GHz 125W Intel Xeon Gold 6254 18 3.2 GHz 200W Intel Xeon Gold 6240 18 2.6 GHz 150W Intel Xeon Gold 6240C 18 / 14 / 8 2.6 GHz / 2.8 GHz / 3.1 GHz 150W Intel Xeon Gold 5250 18 2.9 GHz 125W Intel Xeon Gold 6242 16 2.8 GHz 150W Intel Xeon Gold 5218 16 2.3 GHz 125W Intel Xeon Gold 5128T 16 2.2 GHz 105W Intel Xeon Gold 5117 14 2.0 GHz 105W Intel Xeon Gold 5215M 10 2.6 GHz 85W Intel Xeon Gold 5215L 10 2.6 GHz 85W Intel Xeon Gold 5215 10 2.6 GHz 125W Intel Xeon Gold 6244 8 3.7 GHz 165W Intel Xeon Gold 5217M 8 3.0 GHz 125W Intel Xeon Gold 5217L 8 3.0 GHz 125W Intel Xeon Gold 5217 8 3.0 GHz 85W

Intel Cascade Lake Xeon Silver Processors

Model Cores Base Clock TDP Intel Xeon Silver 4216 16 2.2 GHz 100W Intel Xeon Silver 4214 12 2.2 GHz 85W Intel Xeon Silver 4214C 12 / 10 /8 2.1 GHz /2.2 GHz / 2.3 GHz 105W Intel Xeon Silver 4210 10 2.2 GHz 85W Intel Xeon Silver 4215 8 2.5 GHz 85W Intel Xeon Silver 4209T 8 2.2 GHz 70W Intel Xeon Silver 4208 8 2.1 GHz 85W

