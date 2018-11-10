Lenovo Lists Intel Cascade Lake Xeon CPU Lineup

Coincidence or not, Intel made two processor announcements one day ahead of AMD's Next Horizon event. The Santa Clara chipmaker disclosed its intentions to expand the Xeon family of processors with the upcoming Cascade Lake-AP (Advanced Performance) and Xeon E-2100 entry-level processors.
Intel also recently announced its Cascade Lake-SP (Scalable Performance) processors, but its announcement had very little technical information. The company also kept quiet about the planned models. Intel probably won't reveal those specifics until the official launch, which is supposed to be at the end of the year. However, Lenovo did the work for Intel and listed the entire Cascade Lake lineup with detailed specifications.
Lenovo's listing includes up to 39 different models from the Xeon Bronze, Silver, Gold, and Platinum product lines. Curiously, Intel's confirmed 48-core Cascade Lake-AP monster wasn't among the processors listed. It's a good indication that the 48-core part isn't ready yet, and Intel is probably still putting the final touches on the chip. Cascade Lake-AP is expected to come out sometime in the first half of 2019.
The return of the core 2 duo... 2 chips glued together. We are far from Infinity Fabric. It just feels like a desperate attempt.
*sigh* this isn't the Cascade Lake-AP. Do you see any > 28-core SKUs in the list?
Also, how do the cross-sectional bandwidth of Cascade Lake-AP and EPYC compare? I betcha don't know, because they haven't said exactly how they're connected (or even how many dies are in there, but 2 is the most reasonable guess). Anyway, UPI didn't exist back in the Core 2 era, so I think it's a baseless comparison.
I think it would be good to focus posts more on facts & information and less on opinion & bashing.
Don't mind him. He tend to bash Intel and nVidia, yet strangely in his sig has a nVidia product.
That said it would most likely be UPI connecting the two dies together much like it connects sockets. That's the only way I could see them doing it and it working well.
With Core 2 it was never an issue though. On chip the dies communicated fast enough. Their biggest weakness was memory since it still lacked an IMC. For the desktop that didn't matter but server was an issue, especially higher end servers.
I'm pretty sure it's a "her", not that it matters. I read the username as "red girl", and the profile pic is of a well-known red-haired female anime character from behind.
21479630 said:
Sure, but they haven't revealed the topology, clock speed, or the number of links connecting them.
I think it would be interesting if they wired only one link in-package, and brought out the other 4. Then, the systems vendor could decide how to route the other pairs. Perhaps, in a 1-socket system, they will route however many pairs reach the socket so that all three links connect the two dies.
It looks like its a Cascade Lake-SP not -AP. Has everyone forgotten about the regular Cascade Lakes already?
For instance xeon gold 8160 is 2.10 GHz and 150W vs 8260 2.2 and 165W.
Not sure if datacenters are gonna like it.
